NHL expert opines Brad Marchand's antics having "undeniable" impact in throwing Toronto Maple Leafs off their game

NHL expert Chris Johnston believes Brad Marchand has succeeded in getting inside the heads of the Toronto Maple Leafs and impacting their game.

In Game 3, Marchand got tangled up with Tyler Bertuzzi, tripping each other up. Moments later, Marchand got his stick between Bertuzzi's legs and took him down again. Marchand also knocked down forward Matthews behind the net without a call.

Johnston believes that Marchand thrives on distracting the opposing team, and said:

"So far it's undeniable that he's been in their heads through three games in the series"

"Marchand is at his best when he is distracting the other team." Johnston said on Harvey's Hot Takes with Jay Onrait

"Sending his own team to the power play by drawing penalties, it's even jostling with Tyler Bertuzzi as he did prior to Trent Frederick's goal.

Johnston believes Marchand's antics have thrown the Leafs' top forwards off their game, especially in the two games Boston has won. Marchand also slashed Leafs forward Max Domi in Game 1.

"It's important to note those two guys I mentioned, they play on Auston Matthews' wings, so he's getting under the skin of the Leafs' top line right now.

"I think that that has definitely disrupted some of the good things that that line was able to do, especially in the two Bruins wins in this series."

Brad Marchand scored two goals in Game 3, including the game-winner in Boston's 4-2 victory. Marchand now has two goals and four points through three games in the series.

The Maple Leafs were again without star winger William Nylander for the third straight game despite his participation in the morning skate. Tyler Bertuzzi and Matthew Knies scored for Toronto, while goalie Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves in the loss.

The Bruins also got goals from Jake DeBrusk and Trent Frederic. Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves as Boston took a 2-1 series lead.

Sheldon Keefe's thoughts on Brad Marchand's play

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe expressed frustration over Brad Marchand's ability to avoid penalties after the Bruins' 4-2 Game 3 win.

Keefe pointed to a first-period incident where Marchand tripped up Tyler Bertuzzi, with no call made.

"He gets calls," Keefe said in the post-game interview. "It's unbelievable, actually, how it goes. You've got to play through that stuff. I don't think there's another player in this series who gets away with taking out Bertuzzi's legs the way that he does. It's an art and he's elite at it."

The Leafs were seemingly irked by Brad Marchand's aggressive style going unpenalized.

"He wants to get under our skin," Matthew Knies said. "He wants to influence the refs, so I think we've just got to be composed and not kind of get into that bulls---. Just play hard and make him [not as] effective."

The Maple Leafs will look to bounce back in Game 4 on Saturday.