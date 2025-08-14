  • home icon
  • NHL fans debate Rangers D-man Adam Fox's #16 ranking in current Top 20 NHL D-men list - "Deserved the drop"; "Disrespectful" 

By ARJUN B
Modified Aug 14, 2025 06:20 GMT
Fans debate Rangers D-man Adam Fox's #16 ranking in current Top 20 NHL D-men list - Source: Imagn

Fans are split over the NHL Network placing New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox at No. 16 on its “Top 20 Defensemen Right Now” list. The rankings put Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar in the top spot, followed by Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes at No. 2 and Columbus Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski at No. 3.

Social media lit up with reactions to Fox’s placement, with one fan commenting:

“Had a bad year. Deserved the drop."
Another fan called it:

“From a devils dan, disrespectful.”
Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

Fox finished last season with 51 assists and 61 points in 74 regular-season games for the Rangers.

NHL analyst Shannon Skanes ranks Adam Fox at No. 8

In last week's "The Hockey Guy" podcast episode, NHL analyst Shannon Skanes shared his own Top 20 rankings of NHL defensemen, and New York Rangers star Adam Fox found himself slotted in at No. 8.

"No. 8, and one that generates a lot of discussion at all times, Adam Fox, the New York Rangers," Skanes said (Timestamp- 15:29 onwards).
youtube-cover
Skanes acknowledged that Fox is a "very good defenseman" who often gets overlooked, though he's unsure why.

"I have no problem with anybody else's rankings on who they feel the best defenseman is," Skanes said. "And if you are of the mind that Adam Fox is a top-three defenseman in the NHL, good on you. For me, he's No. 8."

Skanes admitted he might be undervaluing Fox by placing him eighth instead of higher, but explained that defensemen are ranked differently depending on perspective.

