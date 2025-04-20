NHL fans in frenzy over Patrik Laine's blunt 'couldn't care less' comment about facing Alex Ovechkin: "Claseless", "Correct response"

NHL fans are in a frenzy over Patrik Laine's blunt comment about facing the Washington Capitals' star Alex Ovechkin.

When asked after Saturday’s practice about going up against Ovechkin in the upcoming playoff series against the Capitals, Laine kept his response simple:

"Doesn't matter, couldn't care less."

Fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to Laine's dismissive comments. One fan wrote,

"Classless" in response to the interview clip posted online.

However, another fan offered the counterpoint:

"The correct response" and argued Laine's nonchalant attitude was the right mindset.

Here are some fan reactions:

"To be wowed by him, when ur facing him 1st round would be very weird and uncompetitive. This is the Laine I'd rather see. There's time for that type of respect, once the series is over," one fan wrote.

"Laine is an underachieving bum, he is the one dimensional player than morons claim older Ovechkin has become from 35 years old on. About to get wrecked," another fan wrote,

"He's played Ovechkin a bunch of times. What is he supposed to say?" a user commented.

"Not the time to be stroking someone else's ego it's playoff time," another user worte.

The Capitals come into the series as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Canadiens earned their playoff spot with a strong surge over the final two months of the season.

Patrik Laine "excited" for the playoffs

Patrik Laine made his Montreal debut this season in December after he was sidelined for 24 games with a knee injury suffered in the preseason. He wrapped up the season with 33 points and 20 goals in 52 games for the Canadiens.

“Yeah, I’ll turn it up... Regular season is a different thing. Playoffs is a different kind of animal, and I always got fired up in playoffs or big games overall... It’s always kind of been the switch for me, so just excited to turn it on Monday,” Patrik Laine said. (russianmachineneverbreaks.com)

Laine, Alex Newhook and rookie Ivan Demidov form Montreal's second line. Although they haven't had much time to build chemistry yet, Laine believes their line has looked good so far.

"The time we've been out there has been pretty good. We're still trying to build chemistry but [Demidov] is obviously a great player. I'm just excited to play with him."

Game 1 against the Capitals will happen on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET in Washington.

