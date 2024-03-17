NHL fans hail Nathan MacKinnon after jaw-dropping assist vs Oilers in OT: "Give him the Hart already"

Nathan MacKinnon once again proved his skills on the ice in a stunning display that left NHL fans in awe.

A video shared on Reddit's r/hockey captured the moment MacKinnon executed a remarkable skate-to-stick move just before setting up the game-winning goal in overtime.

The post quickly garnered attention from hockey enthusiasts, who couldn't help but marvel at the sheer skill and finesse demonstrated by the Colorado Avalanche star.

MacKinnon deftly kicked a loose puck with his back skate, seamlessly transitioning it to his stick before delivering a no-look backhand pass to his teammate Artturi Lehkonen, setting him up for the winning shot.

The precision and timing of MacKinnon's maneuver left spectators astounded, with many taking to the comments section to express their admiration.

"This is what makes hockey so amazing and also hard to appreciate for novice watchers, The skill required here is sick, the replays in most broadcasts miss it, and they definitely don't show it if Lehkonen doesn't score." remarked one fan.

Another fan humorously suggested,

"Yeah, just give him the Hart already haha"

Another fan remarked,

"Lol, he gave the announcer a stroke with that magic. MacKinnon is so goddamn good. Makes this look effortless"

"He made that look ridiculously effortless," commented another fan

Nathan MacKinnon's solid performance this season

Nathan MacKinnon is in the race for the Hart Trophy and has surpassed his own records, showcasing an unprecedented level of play.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar acknowledges MacKinnon's across-the-board improvement.

"Every single piece of his game he has elevated," Makar said.

With 116 points in 68 games, including 42 goals and 74 assists, Nathan MacKinnon has set personal bests. His remarkable consistency is evident in his impressive point streaks throughout the season.

He's on an active 15-game point streak, contributing significantly to the Avalanche's recent success. Despite his dominance, MacKinnon remains humble, emphasizing the importance of earning points through hard work and dedication.

"If you just want points, you're not really going to get them, You have to earn them and do things the right way to be successful. Obviously, I want to win the scoring title, but I don't know if I will," Mackinnon said.

While he has yet to claim the Art Ross Trophy, his current performance suggests he's well on his way to achieving that and more.