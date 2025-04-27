NHL fans irate as Matthew Tkachuk escapes supplemental discipline for controversial hit: “Holy f**k there is double standards”

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will not face extra discipline for his hit on Jake Guentzel. The incident happened in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tkachuk received a five-minute major penalty for interference during the game. The hit occurred just before Anthony Cirelli’s empty-net goal sealed Tampa Bay’s win.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the NHL will not hold a hearing for Tkachuk and shared the details.
"There will be no hearing/supplemental discipline for Matthew Tkachuk Reasoning as I understand it: *Force of hit not considered at level of Hagel/Barkov *No head contact *Guentzel touched puck," Friedman tweeted.
Soon, the post drew attention from NHL fans, and they shared their opinions.
"Holy fu*k there is a double standard" a fan said.
"Yes. People forget this is playoff hockey. A 5 min penalty is sufficient and as you point out, apples and oranges, especially since Guentzel played the PP right after whereas Barkov missed the rest of a 1-0 game." another fan said.
"I guess it's open season on players in the last few minutes of games when down my several goals." a fan reacted.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X:
"Glad that the NHL isn't as soft as the NBA. Play on!" a fan said.
"That's stupid as fu*k should at least be a fine" another fan said.
"Used to be that the player last in possession of the puck was allowed to be hit. Somehow that changed to some time element after the player gets rid of the puck. What is rear time element? Was the Rulebook changed to reflect this?" one fan raised some questions.
League compared Matthew Tkachuk's hit with Brandon Hagel
There were expectations that Matthew Tkachuk would be suspended like Brandon Hagel, who was suspended one game for a hit on Aleksander Barkov. However, the NHL said Tkachuk’s hit was different.
Jake Guentzel stayed in the game and played during the following power play. Alexander Barkov had to leave after Hagel’s hit and missed the rest of the game. The league used that difference to explain why Matthew Tkachuk was not suspended.
Game 4 is scheduled for Monday, and the Panthers hold a 2-1 series lead. Both teams are preparing for another physical battle. Tampa Bay will try to even the series at home. Florida will look to take a strong 3-1 lead. Fans expect a tense and emotional game after the recent controversy.
