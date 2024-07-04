Former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brian Burke has stirred controversy with his suggestion that the team should prioritize trading William Nylander over Mitch Marner.

On The Leafs Nation, Burke emphasized Marner's value to the team despite trade rumors surrounding him post-playoffs.

"Obviously, with no-trades and no-moves, you can really question the wisdom of all that, but it really is a case where you are going to have to convince one of these guys to get out," Burke remarked.

"I think the logical guy to move would be Willie Nylander and not Mitch Marner, I’ve said that before, but I think it might be Mitch Marner."

Burke highlighted Marner's versatility and importance"

"Mitch Marner is a really important player on the team, he kills penalties, I know people are down on him right now, but he’s a great kid and an important player.

"They are both great players. I just think Mitch Marner is a much more valuable player to me."

Fans and analysts have expressed frustration on X (formerly Twitter) with Burke's assessment, questioning his suggestion to trade William Nylander instead of Mitch Marner. One fan tweeted:

"This is why he gets fired everywhere he goes"

Another also gave their opinion on the take.

"He's wanted Nylander gone the day he got here."

Other fans voiced their anger towards Burke as well.

"He’s always had a hard on against nylander" one fan said

"Glad he’s not our GM." another fan said

"That is why he is no longer in the NHL" one fan reacted

"Zero chance I’m listening to this shit" one fan chimed in

"Burkie on the weed again" another fan mocked

"That’s reason enough to trade Marner" one fan pointed

Marner, set to earn $10.9 million per season in the final year of his contract, and William Nylander, in the first year of a $92 million deal, possess no-movement clauses. That limits potential trades unless either player agrees to waive the clause.

Brian Burke criticizes Maple Leafs' core four, focuses on William Nylander's role

Brian ͏Bu͏rk͏e isn't convi͏nced by th͏e Tor͏ont͏o M͏aple͏ Lea͏fs' relia͏nce on their "core͏ four" of Mit͏ch Mar͏ner͏, William Nylander, John͏ Tava͏res and Aust͏on Matthews,͏ all ear͏ning ov͏er $10 million next s͏eason.͏

He argue͏s their similar skill set͏s and high ͏salaries͏ in forward positions ar͏e unsustai͏nable ͏without add͏ressing defensive and goalt͏ending ͏needs.

"Like I said at the time, this model is not going to work," Burke criticized. "Right on the spot, on that day I said this is a mistake and I have been vocal about it since, and I stand by that."

Acknowledging fan sentiment for change, Burke supports reevaluating the team's composition. Meanwhile, Marner expressed a desire to extend his tenure in Toronto following their early playoff exit.

"That would be a goal," Marner said. "I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I’ve grown up here. We’ll start thinking about that now and try to figure something out."

Drafted fourth overall in 2015, Marner has amassed 639 points in 576 regular-season games for Toronto, including 85 points last season.

