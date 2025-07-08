NHL fans left divided over Gavin McKenna's reported $700K NIL deal with Penn State: "This is why CHL is dying"

Gavin McKenna’s reported $700,000 NIL deal with Penn State is drawing attention from hockey fans online. McKenna is a top prospect and is expected to be the first pick in the 2026 NHL draft. He chose Penn State over Michigan State.

Ad

According to Barstool Sports, Penn State offered $700,000, while Michigan State’s offer was $300,000. Barstool Sports shared the news on X, saying the deal could “change hockey forever.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

McKenna's decision shows how NIL deals are changing NCAA hockey. Major programs now use financial incentives to attract top players. Penn State’s offer demonstrates its commitment to winning.

Some fans supported the deal, whereas others were critical.

“It’s about time, hockey is getting paid,” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“This is why the CHL is dying,” a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I hope the parents of these young athletes are helping preserve this wealth. 700k today isn't worth as much in 20 years or 30 years...but if they put some of that away and save it, they'll have a nice nest egg. And let's face it, not all of these young athletes will go pro. Be smart!" one fan raised a different concern.

Ad

Whether this becomes common in college hockey is unclear. But McKenna’s deal has started a big conversation. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Oh Hell Yeah Double Yeah Congratulations 🎉" a fan said.

"The CBA Bettman just signed is already out of date. What an idiot that guy is. Mckenna can make more at Penn in 4 years than he would in the NHL and walk to free agency at 22. What are we doing here?" one fan pointed.

Ad

"As a Canadian who loves the rich history of the CHL, this is a serious problem for the CHL. The CHL is about to become a high end AAA U18 league..." another fans said.

Gavin McKenna's solid numbers helped him get the big contract

Gavin McKenna is from Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. He was born on December 20, 2007, and is a cousin of Chicago Blackhawks star forward Connor Bedard. The 6-foot-tall forward plays left wing and weighs 165 pounds. He started playing hockey with the Whitehorse Minor Hockey Association.

Ad

McKenna later joined RINK Hockey Academy and SAHA U18 Prep. His skills improved fast, and in 2022, he joined the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL. In the 2024-25 season, he scored 129 points in 56 games.

McKenna is considered one of the best young hockey players in Canada today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama