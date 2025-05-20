NHL fans react as Bruins GM Don Sweeney signs 2-year contract extension - "More bad trades, bad contracts" "Two more years of no Stanley Cup"

The Boston Bruins have signed general manager Don Sweeney to a two-year contract extension. The team announced the news on Tuesday, and the new deal keeps Sweeney under contract through the 2027–28 season.

Sweeney has been the Bruins’ general manager for 10 seasons. During that time, the team has made the playoffs in eight seasons. He was named NHL General Manager of the Year in 2018-19. That season, the Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the St. Louis Blues in seven games.

The Bruins shared the news on their official X account:

"The #NHLBruins and General Manager Don Sweeney have agreed to a two-year contract extension"

Soon, fans started reacting to it in the comment section. Some supported the decision, but many shared critical comments.

“So more bad trades, bad contracts and failed cup runs? Sounds like a good time,” one fan wrote.

“So... locking in two more years of no Stanley Cup Finals... got it,” another fan said.

"So the B’s obviously don’t care if they win. Biggest think holding them back other than the owner," one fan mentioned.

Here are some more reactions from the fans on X:

"The man clearly has pictures of Jacob's on Epstein island and videos of him at Diddy parties," a fan joked referring to Bruins' owner Jeremy Jacobs.

"Couldn't hire a new coach without an extension. Not a chance a decent candidate was going to work for a lame duck GM," a fan mentioned.

"The most incompetent joke of a GM in the league. The Bruins are a laughingstock," a fan wrote.

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely's statement on Don Sweeney's extension

Boston Bruins President Cam Neely shared his support for Don Sweeney after the team signed him to a two-year extension. Neely said Sweeney handled a tough period with purpose and a clear plan for the future. He praised Sweeney’s trade deadline moves and his ongoing search for a new head coach.

"Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins," Neely said, via NHL.com

"He (Sweeney) made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention. He is continuing to... search for our club’s next head coach."

Neely also said Sweeney is preparing well for the NHL Draft and free agency. Sweeney will also help Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics as the assistant general manager.

