NHL fans react as Connor Hellebuyck, Darcy Kuemper and Vasilevskiy are named Vezina Trophy finalists - "Criminal Thompson isn’t on here"

NHL announced the Vezina Trophy finalists for the 2024-25 season. Connor Hellebuyck, Darcy Kuemper and Andrei Vasilevskiy are the three names selected by the League.

The Vezina Trophy is given to the best goaltender each season. The NHL shared the news with a post on its official X account.

"Connor Hellebuyck, Darcy Kuemper, and Andrei Vasilevskiy are your Vezina Trophy finalists! #NHLAwards The Vezina Trophy is awarded every year 'to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position'. 👏" NHL wrote on X.

Soon, the league's announcement drew the attention of NHL fans. Following this, they also shared their reactions in the comment section.

"Criminal that Thompson isn’t on here," one fan pointed to the absence of Logan Thompson, who has a record of 31-6-6.

"Hellebuyck is obviously winning. Season to legendary," another fan wrote.

"Helle gets his consolation prize after blowing another playoffs lol," one fan critiqued Jets goalie.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Helly with back to back years of being the best reg season goalie and worst playoff goalie… nice," a fan said.

"At what point do we stop giving Hellebuyck the Vezina when he sh*ts the bed in the playoffs every year?" A fan wrote.

"Connor Hellebuyck is 3-10 in his last 13 Playoff games following the Game 4 loss to the Blues. 🤣," one fan shared statistics.

The final winner will be announced at the NHL Awards later this year.

Connor Hellebuyck is leading the race among Vezina Trophy finalists

Connor Hellebuyck had an impressive season with the Winnipeg Jets. He led the league with 47 wins, 8 shutouts and 2.00 goals-against average. His save percentage of .925 was second among goalies with at least 25 games played.

Hellebuyck played 63 games and helped the Jets finish with the best regular-season record of 56-22-4. He also won the William Jennings Trophy for the League's fewest 191 goals allowed.

Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper finished second in goals-against average and third in save percentage. Kuemper recorded five shutouts and won 31 games. He helped the Kings allow the second-fewest goals in the NHL. This is his first time being a Vezina finalist.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had another solid season with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He ranked second in wins and was in the top five for save percentage. Vasilevskiy recorded six shutouts and played the most minutes among all goalies.

He became the fastest goalie to reach 300 career wins. Vasilevskiy is a Vezina finalist for the fifth time.

