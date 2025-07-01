  • home icon
NHL fans react as Devils lock in Jake Allen on five-year contract despite Oilers interest: "Got the Marchand structure" "Just highway robbery by Fitz"

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 01, 2025 17:17 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
New Jersey Devils have signed goalie Jake Allen to a five-year contract (Credits: IMAGN)

The New Jersey Devils - eliminated from the 2024-25 playoffs' first round - signed goalie Jake Allen to a five-year, $9 million contract, averaging $1.8 million annually.

Last season, Allen - as a backup behind Jacob Markstrom - posted a 13-16-1 record, 2.66 GAA, and a .906 save percentage in 31 games. Despite interest from teams like the Edmonton Oilers, he chose to stay in New Jersey.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported the news on X (formerly Twitter):

"Jake Allen NJ: 5 x $1.8M AAV"
Soon, fans started reacting to Allen's contract decision.

“LMAO got the Marchand structure,” One fan wrote.
“This is just highway robbery by Fitz here,” Another said, praising General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
"Nice so Fitz logjammed Yegorov, Daws and the other 200 goalies he drafted." another fan said.

Here are some more reactions.

"Edmonton fans getting more emotional by the minute 😆" a fan wrote.
"Congrats to Stuart Skinner on securing another season as a starter" another fan said.
"No one realizes that it’s a great deal for a solid backup. And that’s definitely moveable when they’re young goalie prospects are ready to go." one fan mentioned.
Jake Allen’s new deal gives the Devils a steady backup option for the next few seasons.

Insider's comments on Jake Allen's signing by the Devils

Jesse Granger and Peter Baugh from The Athletic gave their thoughts on Jake Allen’s new contract with the New Jersey Devils. They said the team added more years to lower his yearly cap hit.

"By adding a term to Allen’s contract, the Devils kept his cap hit lower... Jacob Markström will continue to lead New Jersey’s tandem, but Allen will remain his stable backup. ... (with) a combined cap hit of $5.93 million ... (affordable) for a Devils club coming off a playoff berth."
If Allen became a free agent, he might have earned more money per season. Previously, the goaltender was on a two-year, $7.7 million contract. That contract carried a cap hit of $3.85 million, almost double the extension's value.

Allen was drafted as the 34th pick by the St. Louis Blues in 2008. He has 208 wins and helped the Blues win the 2019 Stanley Cup as a backup goalie.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by William Paul
