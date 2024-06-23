Edmonton Oilers will be going up against the Florida Panthers for their chance to lift the Stanley Cup after almost three decades. It will be captain Connor McDavid's first time winning the prestigious Lord Stanley.

After Edmonton Oilers Game 6 win with a 5-1 score, the series was heading to Florida for Game Seven at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Insider Andy Slater reported to the excited fans that Edmonton arrived in South Florida before the Panthers almost by 45 minutes.

NHL insider Andy Slater took to X and tweeted:

"The Edmonton Oilers have arrived in South Florida for Stanley Cup Final Game 7 on Monday. The Panthers are scheduled to land in about 45 minutes."

Although it was not a big deal, NHL fans will not let a single thing slide. Soon reactions started pouring in in which they shared their opinions.

"uh oh this is not good.... this is a bad sign for cats fans," One fan said.

"Coming in second place again?" another fan said, possibly refrencing to their Last year's Stnaley Cup finals loss to Golden Knights.

"They’re even slower than the Oilers off the ice," a fan said.

"Oilers supposedly stay at the double tree sawgrass mills every time they come to Florida. Do with that as you will," a fan said, speculating Oilers' abode in Florida.

"Well that’s Game 7. Florida’s only hope was if Edmonton decided not to make the trip," a fan said.

"Someone find their hotel and have the alarms go off every hour until puck drop," another fan said.

Edmonton Oilers now face a must-win Game 7

Game Six was a big one for the Edmonton Oilers, they were down 3-0 initially and this win was their only hope of tying the series. But things are not done just yet, they will have to win the crucial Game 7.

"It's been a hell of a story so far, but at the end of the day, we play to win and this is going to be the hardest game for us," Leon Draisaitl said. (via NHL.com)

"They're going to come out hard, they're going to play at home. We have to bring our game again. I'm just really proud of the way we gave ourselves a chance. That's what it's all about." Draisaitl added.

Florida's only hope resides with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky bouncing back in Game seven.