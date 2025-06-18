It was so close but yet so far for Corey Perry, who finished on the wrong side of the Stanley Cup Finals for the fifth time in six seasons. He extended his record of multiple finals losses as the Edmonton Oilers suffered a 5-1 defeat in Game 6 on Tuesday to Florida. The Panthers are now back-to-back champions.

Perry first had his chance at getting his name etched on the coveted trophy with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. Since then, he has lost five times.

In 2020 and 2021, the Tampa Bay Lightning got the better of him while representing the Dallas Stars and the Montreal Canadiens. However, in 2022 when he joined the Lightning, they fell short against the Colorado Avalanche. In his last two years with the Oilers, Florida beat them.

Perry tied Flyers legend Brian Popp for most consecutive finals losses in NHL history. Popp played in the league from 1979-1991.

Fans on X to trolled Perry, who isn't the most liked player for his off-ice troubles.

"Lebron James of Hockey," one fan said.

"Couldn’t happen to a more fitting guy," a fan commented.

"That 2007 run probably feels like a different lifetime to him," another fan said.

"He is the curse lmao," a fan wrote.

"Definition of karma for playing like a scumbag," another fan commented.

"No sympathy here…," one fan tweeted.

What's next for Corey Perry's career?

At age 40, Corey Perry will once again head into free agency, and he has been a journey man for most of the second half of his career. His time with the Oilers has been the most with a team this decade.

Last year was the first time he decided to not switch teams after losing a Stanley Cup Final, as Edmonton signed him to a $1.4 million contract. That is likely an indication that Perry believes the Oilers could win the title in the future.

On June 4, he made his intentions clear about playing next year.

"I’ve never seriously thought about retiring, and I won’t be doing that this summer," Perry said, via Athlon Sports. "I intend to play a 21st NHL season in 2025-26."

Edmonton will likely take into account that Perry was one of its most influential players, with 14 points in 22 games this playoffs. He was a motivational factor, and his words during the first intermission in Game 4 (Thursday) spirited a comeback.

