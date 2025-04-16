NHL fans unhappy as Oilers' Darnell Nurse is handed one-game suspension: "Impotent response for a multi offender"

Darnell Nurse has been suspended for one game for his actions in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings. The Edmonton Oilers defenseman cross-checked Kings forward Quinton Byfield in the second period.

The hit happened at 14:36 of the period, earning him a major penalty. He was also given a game misconduct for the cross-check. The NHL announced the suspension on Tuesday.

Nurse will miss the game against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, their last regular-season game. He will return for Game 1 of the playoffs. The Oilers are set to face the Kings again in the first round.

The league said Nurse will lose $48,177.08 because of the suspension. The NHL shared the news on X, confirming Darnell Nurse's suspension.

NHL fans reacted to the news with many unhappy with it being just a one-game suspension.

"This is his fourth suspension…. Including one for a f*****g head butt-impotent response for a multi offender and a dangerous play," One fan said.

“So, Nurse gets to rest before the playoffs. Sick suspension,” Another fan said.

"that’s a joke… should be a few games or at least one playoff game. do better @NHL @NHLPlayerSafety" a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans commenting on X:

"Only one game 😡 @NHLPlayerSafety what a joke! Obvious intent to injure right before they face them in the playoffs. Suspending Nurse for one game in the regular season that means nothing is a joke!" A fan said.

"You guys are a fu**ing joke. Gotta protect the playoffs at all costs, right? He was not even going to play in that game anyways." Another said.

"I don’t wanna hear any complaints about the NHL being biased towards American teams. Edmonton is one of the most privileged franchises in the league" One fan wrote.

Darnell Nurse’s absence opens a spot on the Oilers’ defense for Wednesday’s game. Jake Walman or Connor Carrick will likely take his place. Both players are available as depth options on the blue line.

Darnell Nurse and Oilers lost the game 5-0

The Edmonton Oilers lost 5-0 to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at Rogers Place. Warren Foegele, Quinton Byfield, Vladislav Gavrikov, Kevin Fiala, and Adrian Kempe each scored a goal.

Kempe had two assists and Foegele and Fiala each added one assist. Danault, Moore, and Kopitar also registered assists. Darcy Kuemper made 16 saves before David Rittich replaced him and stopped five shots. Calvin Pickard made 31 saves for Edmonton.

