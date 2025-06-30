NHL free agency rumors: Insider floats "long-shot possibility" of Brad Marchand's "poetic" return to Boston Bruins

With NHL free agency right around the corner, Brad Marchand is one of the most high-profile names who could be available.

The veteran winger, who has spent the majority of his illustrious career with the Boston Bruins, was traded to the Florida Panthers at the March trade deadline. He then went on to capture his second Stanley Cup championship with Florida.

Now, as Marchand's 8-year, $49 million contract comes to an end, insider Darren Dreger has floated the intriguing possibility of the skilled agitator returning to Boston.

"If he hits the market on Tuesday, he's going to have considerable interest," Dreger stated on SportsCentre.

"There's a long-shot possibility, but it is a possibility that he could return to Boston. That seems somewhat poetic if that's ultimately what happens, because you can certainly envision Brad Marchand morphing into a coaching or a management role with the Boston Bruins down the line."

Also, as Dreger noted, Marchand will likely have no shortage of suitors should he hit the open market, with the Toronto Maple Leafs among the teams rumored to be interested in his services.

Marchand was a driving force behind the Panthers’ Stanley Cup victory this past season, tallying 10 goals and 20 points across 23 playoff games.

It remains to be seen what decision he will make when free agency begins.

Paul Bissonnette's bold proposal: Brad Marchand to the Leafs

Analyst and former player Paul Bissonnette believes that agitating winger Brad Marchand should sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the upcoming offseason.

With the Leafs currently sitting on around $13.5 million in available cap space ( per PuckPedia), Bissonnette believes they could put together a competitive offer to lure Marchand away.

In his tweet, Bissonnette wrote,

"Marchand should go ultimate heel turn and sign with the Leafs. The league needs it. Not Boston. Not Florida. Toronto. Make Brad Marchand a Leaf. Would be an incredible start to the off season."

Marchand has knocked the Leafs out of the playoffs five times in his career. He has tallied 37 career postseason points against Toronto, the second-highest total in NHL history behind only the legendary Gordie Howe.

If Marchand were to indeed sign with the Maple Leafs, it would undoubtedly shake up the NHL.

