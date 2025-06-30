NHL free agency rumors: Oilers, Corey Perry finding it "difficult" to reach agreement owing to tight cap space

The Edmonton Oilers are facing a crucial decision as free agency approaches on July 1, with veteran forward Corey Perry set to become an unrestricted free agent. However, the Oilers' tight salary cap situation is making it difficult for the two sides to reach an agreement on a new contract.

NHL analyst Pierre LeBrun reported that Perry remains hopeful about returning to the Oilers, tweeting:

"Corey Perry still hopes to re-sign in Edmonton, but the pathway to common ground on a deal has been difficult with the Oilers' cap situation. It's very possible Perry ends up on the free-agent market on Tuesday, but the door remains open with Edmonton."

The Oilers have approximately $12.35 million in available cap space, as per Puck Pedia. At first glance, the number might appear workable, but it becomes limiting once looming contract extensions, depth signings and possible upgrades in goal are accounted for.

Last season, Perry delivered solid production, recording 19 goals and 30 points in the regular season and an impressive 10 goals during the playoffs. His veteran presence has been valuable assets for the team.

With free agency around the corner, it remains to see whether the Oilers reach an extension with Corey Perry.

Corey Perry's contract expectations with the Edmonton Oilers

As per Oilers insider Bob Stauffer, Corey Perry is expecting a raise on his next deal, with his camp reportedly seeking a contract in the range of $2-2.5 million per season.

Bob Stauffer wondered on his podcast whether the Oilers could justify spending that much on the 40-year-old, especially as they need to sign RFA Evan Bouchard and make decisions about Connor McDavid's long-term future as well.

“I’m hearing Perry’s looking for 2 and 2.5. Given where Edmonton’s at, could they go there on Corey Perry, at 2 to $2.5M for a 40 year old player?,” Bob Stauffer said on the Oilers Now podcast.

Former NHL player and agent Brian Lawton agreed with Stauffer's assessment:

“I love Perry personally, but I don’t believe they could go to that level,”

While Perry's veteran presence and playoff performance hold value, Edmonton may lack the cap flexibility to meet his contract expectations.

