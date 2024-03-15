NHL GMs expected to discuss LTIR and playoff salary cap concerns ahead of meeting: Reports

NHL general managers will gather to discuss LTIR (Long-Term Injured Reserve) and concerns about the playoff salary cap, per The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. Although these topics may not be on the agenda, the league is expected to hear GMs out during their upcoming meeting.

"A couple of teams have already reached out to the league about it," LeBrun said, via The Athletic.

This indicates a growing interest in addressing potential challenges related to LTIR and playoff salary cap dynamics. So, it's highly likely that the NHL will hear the GMs' perspective on it.

LeBrun clarifies that this discussion isn't entirely new, as GMs had explored similar topics two years ago. He pointed out suggestions from individuals like Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland to implement some form of salary cap for the playoffs.

A crucial aspect of this debate, per LeBrun, is the players' perspective. Competitive balance, fairness in payroll discrepancies due to LTIR, and potential impacts on players' shares and escrow could influence the discussion.

"There’s the competitive balance side of that: How do players feel about some teams having larger payrolls than others because of LTIR," LeBrun said.

"I think the league will be open to the LTIR/cap/playoffs discussion next week, and if there are enough GMs who have an issue with the way it works, then perhaps that can spur change," LeBrun said.

NHL's stance on LTIR will depend on the Players' Association

NHL's stance on LTIR has evolved. While initial thoughts were given to the idea, the league later determined that no immediate action was necessary.

"If the league felt it was enough of a problem, which I don’t think it does, it would require the involvement of the NHL Players’ Association, because changing the cap rules is a CBA issue," LeBrun explained.

The upcoming meeting will likely shed more light on how these discussions will go.