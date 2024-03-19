NHL implements immediate rule change regarding player behavior during line changes

The NHL just made a big rule change to keep players safe and make sure the game stays fair. It all started after a scary moment during a game between the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets. A linesman got hurt by a player's skate, which was a wake-up call for the league.

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, the NHL has taken decisive action to address this issue. In a tweet shared on X (formerly Twitter), Russo conveyed the essence of the rule modification:

"Effective immediately, players can’t sit on boards awaiting line changes. A team will get warning first, then refs will be instructed to apply penalty that’s already in rulebook. NHL feels it’s not good hockey + dangerous. Linesman was cut by skate in Wild-WPG game by a Jet."

Basically, players can't hang out on the boards while waiting for their turn anymore. If they do, their team gets a heads-up first, but if it keeps happening, the refs will start calling penalties, just like the rules already say they should.

The league is worried about players getting hurt and the game losing its edge. So, by making this change quick, they're hoping to cut down on risks and keep everyone safe on the ice.

NHL general managers lean toward maintaining 3-on-3 overtime format despite concerns

NHL general managers discussed the record-breaking trend of 70% of extra-time games ending in overtime, signaling potential concerns about the 3-on-3 format.

However, the consensus leans toward maintaining the current format. New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said (via NHL.com):

"I don't think there's any need to make changes. I think if the regroups were causing it to go into a shootout, then you'd have to."

The evolution of overtime over four decades aimed to enhance excitement, from 5-on-5 sudden-death to shootouts and eventually to 3-on-3 OT.

Despite initial concerns about too much possession and regrouping, NHL director of hockey operations Colin Campbell noted players initiated these strategies themselves. New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald desired more track meets for excitement but acknowledged the challenge of achieving it without interruptions.

Proposed changes like prohibiting the puck from crossing the red line or imposing time limits on possession face logistical hurdles and potential controversies. Ultimately, maintaining the current format seems favored, as Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill emphasized the excitement and suspense it generates:

"All of a sudden, now I've got the puck at center ice, and you come and poke it. Did it go over the line? Did it not go over the line? Do we have a video replay on that? It just opens up a can of worms."

Campbell affirmed ongoing evaluation to avoid past stagnation, ensuring the excitement of league overtime persists.