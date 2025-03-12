Chris Tanev’s injury has exposed a major weakness in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defense. According to Toronto Star columnist Dave Feschuk, Tanev is more important to the team’s success than Mitch Marner.

Tanev has been out since Feb. 25 with an upper-body injury. Since then, the Leafs’ defense has struggled. In the last six games without him, Toronto ranks last in key defensive metrics and has allowed 25 goals compared to scoring only 21. Tanev had a plus-minutes rating of 26, ranking No. 12 in the league.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of the "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo," Isider Feschuk said:

"You know, you talk about most important player, and we've been saying about Marner, the MVP, he's leading the team scoring. He's done everything you can ask. And that's all true. But you look at these six games guys without Chris Tannev... since he went out. They're dead last over those six games in pretty much every defensive metric in the league."[22:22]

"I'm not talking about like bottom 10, bottom five. I'm talking dead last in five on five, expected goals, percentage, dead last in high danger chances share at five on five. Like it has gone kaput without Chris Tanev out there."

Chris Tanev has played 57 games this season, recording two goals and 15 assists. He signed a six-year, $27 million contract with a $4.5 million cap hit per year on Jul. 1, 2024.

"I don't know if you've ever seen anything quite like 1 D-man being so important to a team, but you know, over the short span of, you know, only two weeks, Chris Tanev looks like he is the absolute linchpin of this team, going from a decent defensive team to just an invisible," Feschuk said.

The Maple Leafs have lost three games recently, and Tanev’s absence has left a major gap on defense.

Maple Leafs coach Berube confirmed Chris Tanev's absence

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube confirmed Tanev is still not ready to return. Speaking to the media after the practice in Salt Lake City, Berube said:

"He's going through practice, and he's not where he wants to be. We gotta be careful with this situation," Berube said, via Sportsnet. "It's unfortunate because we do miss him. He's a big part of our team, but at the same time, we want to do what's best for the player and the player's gotta do what's best for himself."

The Maple Leafs won the game against Utah 4-3 on Monday, but they will likely face challenges in the game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

