NHL insider believes 'invisible' Mikko Rantanen 'still not over' Carolina Hurricanes trade

In January, the Carolina Hurricanes pulled off a blockbuster trade for Mikko Rantanen. While the player was embroiled in contract extension talks with the Colorado Avalanche, he was traded to the Hurricanes.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The trade took the hockey world by surprise, and hockey insider Aaron Korolnek believes it took Rantanen himself by surprise. He hasn't reached top form yet with the Hurricanes.

On First Up, the NHL insider said (12:50):

"It looks like he's still not over the trade like it just, it looks like he's, he's invisible out there. Yeah, it looks like he's in a little bit of shock, to be honest with you. Like that's, that's what he's playing through."

Ad

Korolnek said that the Hurricanes are a very different team than the Avalanche:

"They dump the puck in, they go try and fore checks and get it back. And he's so used to having the kid and mug it up the ice and attack out the rush.

"And it's just, it's a totally different style of game. But he looks like someone that never wanted to be traded, and got traded, and now is trying to, you know, pick up the pieces on the go."

Ad

The Hurricanes are also in extension talks with Rantanen now following the trade that sent Martin Necas to the Avalanche.

NHL insider dampens idea that Hurricanes will trade Mikko Rantanen again

With the NHL contract extension deadline nearing and the trade deadline inching closer, the Carolina Hurricanes have a conundrum. They haven't been able to extend Mikko Rantanen, and there are rumors that they're looking at flipping him to avoid losing him for nothing.

Ad

Mikko Rantanen is not likely to be traded again (Imagn)

However, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun brushed aside that idea. He doesn't think a smart front office would make a move like that:

Ad

"I do not believe the Hurricanes are actually calling around telling teams they might trade Rantanen. From my conversations around the league over the past few days, I think what’s happening is a few teams have had the courage to call Carolina and just ask 'what if?' in case the Canes can’t extend him.

Ad

"But I’ve found zero evidence of Carolina actually initiating trade calls."

The Canes would almost undoubtedly come out upside down on the trade, so there's no reason in LeBrun's eyes that they shouldn't continue trying to extend and at least use him for their playoff run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles