NHL insider believes there has been major progress on Sean Walker's contract extension talks with Flyers 

There has been speculation about whether defenseman Sean Walker will remain with the Philadelphia Flyers. According to NHL insider Anthony Di Marco, major progress has been made in contract extension talks between Walker and the Flyers.

Di Marco tweeted:

“Contract negotiations w/ Walker and PHI have gained traction. While the two sides seem to be close on an AAV, the term is a point of contention.”

While both sides appear to be nearing an agreement on the average annual salary, there is still discussion surrounding the duration of the contract.

“Player's camp is pushing for 5 years - something the team is reluctant to do at this point,” Di Marco added.

Sean Walker is a pending unrestricted free agent. He signed a four-year contract worth $10,600,000 with the Flyers in 2020.

He has six goals and 16 assists, totaling 22 points this season.

Elliotte Friedman’s take on Sean Walker’s situation

Last month, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his take on the 32 Thoughts podcast about Sean Walker and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Friedman said:

"I think it’s really fascinating, like Philly, they’re like, again, they’re playing cards. They’re, they’re playing poker. They’re trying to sign people but they’re saying hey, there’s a limit. And, but they’re also setting high prices on guys. It’s almost like they’re waiting to see, I said this last pot almost waiting to see what happens first. We get what we want, or the player signs.

“But I think in Walker’s case the pendulum has definitely swung to ‘We prefer to keep him."

Friedman also pointed out the other factors behind the trade.

“I think the other thing too with the cap going up, it’s going to be easier to move players in theory. That’s another factor here. It’s that, if things go to where we all think this is supposed to go, we should be able to see more movement.”

Philadelphia Flyers are 31-22-7 and face the Washington Capitals (27-22-9) today at Capital One Arena. The Flyers are third in the Metropolitan Division with 69 points, below the Carolina Hurricanes.