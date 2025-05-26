NHL insider believes Matthew Knies 'targeting' $7M AAV, drops latest on Mitch Marner, John Tavares extension talks with Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs pending RFA Matthew Knies could be targeting a new contract for a reported $7 million AAV this summer.

Ad

In a piece published on May 26, the Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta noted that Toronto management has wasted no time in getting to work following their playoff elimination at the hands of the Florida Panthers.

According to Pagnotta, GM Brad Treliving has reached out to Knies’ camp after the dust settled on the Brendan Shanahan situation. Pagnotta noted that negotiations between the Leafs and Knies’ people are expected to resume on Monday.

Ad

Trending

Pagnotta reported on The Fan 590 that Knies’ goal is to land a three to five-year deal somewhere in the $7 million AAV range. Depending on where the situation is headed, Knies could ask for more.

Knies had a breakout season in 2024-25, scoring 29 goals and 58 points in 78 games this season. He chipped in five goals in 13 games during the postseason this year and looked dominant more than a few times throughout Toronto's playoff run.

Ad

With about $25 million in cap space, the club should have no trouble figuring something out with Knies. However, Knies is not the only pending free agent for the team. As such, the belief is that depending on how the Knies situation goes, so will the remainder of Toronto’s signings this summer.

Negotiations set to resume between Toronto Maple Leafs, Tavares and Marne

John Tavares looks determined to work something out to remain in Toronto this summer - Source: Imagn

Pagnotta also pointed out that negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs and other free-agents-to-be Mitch Marner and John Tavares are set to resume this week.

Ad

As Pagnotta noted, the path toward keeping Tavares in Toronto is a short-term deal. While Pagnotta did not drop a specific dollar value for Tavares, it is believed the deal could resemble Knies’.

If that’s the case, the Leafs could be looking to keep Tavares for about $6 to $7 million per season on a three or four-year deal.

Then, there’s the ongoing Mitch Marner saga.

It is expected that Treliving and Marner’s camp will touch base to see if Marner is still preparing to hit the free-agent market or if he is amenable to discussing a deal with the Maple Leafs. If Marner’s camp is willing to discuss a deal with Toronto, there could be some hope that the team could keep Marner in the fold.

All signs point toward Marner looking to test the free-agent waters this offseason. But there’s always the chance that the right offer could entice Marner to remain in Toronto.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama