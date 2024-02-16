NHL insider believes Morgan Rielly's suspension could be cut short following Maple Leafs star's appeal 

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly finds himself in a precarious position, seeking to convince NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to reduce his suspension for cross-checking.

According to insights provided by Chris Johnston, there exists a glimmer of optimism for Rielly, particularly considering his clean track record.

Johnston said (via The Athletic):

"The best-case scenario for a 29-year-old with a squeaky clean track record, according to a source involved in the process, would be seeing Bettman knock one game off the penalty handed out by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety in time for Rielly to rejoin the Leafs lineup on Wednesday in Arizona."

History, however, doesn't provide much optimism, as the commissioner has seldom favored such adjustments since the introduction of the current appeals process in the 2012 collective bargaining agreement.

The uphill battle that Rielly faces in appealing his case is underscored by the fact that Bettman has rarely chosen to modify a suspension in favor of the aggressor. Nonetheless, there is a glimmer of hope as Rielly's in-person hearing unfolds at the league's New York office, presenting a rare opportunity to reduce the ban.

The timing of this hearing could play a pivotal role in the outcome, as Bettman has the luxury of time to make a ruling before Morgan Rielly serves the entirety of his suspension.

A case in point is that of Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron, who had already completed his six-game cross-checking suspension earlier in the season when Bettman, on December 22, chose to uphold the ban.

The intricacies of timing can be decisive. Rielly, facing his third game suspension on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks and the fourth on Monday versus the St. Louis Blues, awaits Bettman's verdict.

Flyers coach Tortorella's remarks on Morgan Rielly and Ridly Greig incident

Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella criticized the changing culture in the NHL, particularly among younger athletes, following an incident in a game where Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig scored into an empty net.

Tortorella expressed frustration (via thehockeynews.com):

"It’s a dumb league, I guess the thing with the young athletes is sometimes you have to wait your turn, as far as gaining respect and not wanting everything right now....Sometimes it’s good to wait your turn and earn it. I think that’s where the athletes have changed."

Tortorella previously criticized innovative plays, like the "Michigan," as he believed they deviated from the hard and honest nature of the game he experienced in the late 90s-2000s.

Despite acknowledging the skill involved, Tortorella expressed concerns about the NHL becoming too showy.