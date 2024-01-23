NHL insider believes Netflix's new $5 billion WWE streaming deal could have potential ramifications on league's broadcasting future

Netflix's major deal announcement is the talk of the town right now, even NHL insiders are quite curious about its implications. Netflix made a historical step into live sports streaming with a $5 billion, 10-year deal to show WWE’s Raw from January 2025. This strategic partnership is Netflix’s first-ever attempt to break into the live events area, and its ramifications could be far beyond than just wrestling.

Journalist Joe Pompliano tweeted the news first, hailing Netflix’s entry into live sports with such an enormous deal size.

NHL insider Scott Wheeler commented on the matter, noting that such a move could revolutionize sports rights, especially when speaking of contracts in television.

Scott Wheeler tweeted:

"Pretty significant development. Sense is the next Canadian rights deal for the NHL is going to involve 2-3 partners instead of just one, so fans need to start preparing themselves for the potential of a streamer being involved."

Wheeler is foreseeing certain changes regarding the approach to broadcast rights. He said the next NHL deal for Canadian broadcasting rights may involve two or three partners instead of just one. This assumption might prompt fans to wonder whether streaming platforms will become key players in sports broadcasting of the future.

The deal between Netflix and WWE extends over a wide global ambit, including the exclusive streaming rights for Raw in countries such as the U.S., Canada, Britain and Latin America among others.

Furthermore, Netflix will become the worldwide online TV platform for all WWE shows and specials outside of the U.S., including pay-per-view live spectacles such as WrestleMania & Royal Rumble Extra.

This move by Netflix illustrates the changing environment of sports and entertainment, where streaming outlets are solidifying their position as prominent bidders for broadcasting rights. The $5 billion deal with WWE positions Netflix as a major player in the live sports streaming arena, potentially paving the way for similar ventures with other sports leagues.

More Details on NHL All-Star Game 2024

The 2024 NHL All-Star weekend is eagerly anticipated by fans and is set to take place at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3. In Canada, English coverage will be provided by CBC and Sportsnet, while French-speaking audiences can tune in to TVA Sports.

For digital viewing, streaming options are available on Sportsnet. In the United States, ABC will broadcast the All-Star game, and ESPN will cover the Skills Competition, with online streaming accessible through ESPN+.

Tickets for the live event can be purchased on ticketmaster.com, with prices ranging from $44 to $882+ across the three days.