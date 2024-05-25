NHL insider believes Rangers' Jimmy Vesey's injury paves the way for Blake Wheeler's return against Panthers

In game two against the Florida Panthers, the New York Rangers faced a setback as forward Jimmy Vesey left the ice early after absorbing a hit from Ryan Lomberg. Rangers Coach Peter Laviolette confirmed that Vesey was being evaluated for an upper-body injury, although the severity remained undisclosed.

The absence of Vesey, a key contributor in the Rangers' bottom six, could potentially impact the team's dynamics moving forward in the playoffs.

According to Remy Mastey, an insider at Hockey News, there is a glimmer of hope amidst Vesey's injury woes in the form of veteran forward Blake Wheeler.

Wheeler had been sidelined since February due to a severe leg injury, missing the remainder of the regular season and initial playoff games. Despite his prolonged absence, Wheeler had expressed his readiness to return to action if called upon by the coaching staff.

"It's going to be in the coach's hands from there, but I'm ready in any capacity I can to help out," Wheeler said.

The possibility of Wheeler's return gained traction, especially with Vesey's uncertain status after the game against the Panthers.

New York Rangers' Filip Chytil embraces comeback challenge

Filip Chytil is gradually finding his rhythm after missing over 80 games due to injury and illness this season. Despite not yet reaching his pre-injury form, he's grateful for every moment on the ice, acknowledging his limitations while giving his all for the team.

"For me it's still big excitement that I can play and a lot of adrenaline goes into it, I'm just proud of this that I can be there, and I will do everything for us to win the game. I will do all the hard things on every shift," Chytil said (via NHL.com).

Rangers Coach Peter Laviolette emphasizes patience in bringing Chytil back up to speed, understanding the challenges of his prolonged absence.

"With that player in particular I think there's a balance you have to try to find," Laviolette said. "We have a player who missed a substantial amount of time, who has come back and worked hard to try to get back up to speed. I think with that there's got to be some reps and there's got to be some opportunity for him to do that," Laviolette said.

Chytil, focused on the present, prioritizes giving his best without dwelling on what he can't yet accomplish.

"Just give my best with what I can do right now, That's the only mindset that I have, because if I were to think too much about, 'We're in the conference finals' and 'It's not a regular season' or that 'I missed that much time' it would just kill my head. I know it sounds like a cliche, but every shift matters for me. When I go out there, I go with freedom and feel good and my head feels great," Chytil said.

His mindset is simple: contribute what he can at the moment without overthinking his past setbacks.