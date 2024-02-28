NHL insider believes Toronto Maple Leafs could make interesting decision regarding their turbulent goalie situation

The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in their last game. Kevin Weekes, a multimedia broadcaster analyst at ESPN, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his insights on the Maple Leafs goaltending situation.

Weekes suggested a potentially intriguing decision for the Maple Leafs, particularly regarding their goalie situation.

"I wouldn’t be surprised to see the @MapleLeafs carry 3 Goalies on their roster the rest of the way with the return of Woll. It’ll be interesting to see how they divy up the starts. #LeafsForever #HockeyX," Weekes said.

Joseph Woll, who was sidelined with a high ankle sprain since December 7th, has rejoined the team, introducing an interesting dynamic to the already turbulent goaltending situation in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs have faced goaltending challenges this season, with injuries affecting the stability of their netminding core.

Vegas Golden Knights end Toronto Maple Leafs' seven-game winning streak

The Vegas Golden Knights halted Toronto's seven-game winning streak with a 6-2 victory.

Vegas was led by Jonathan Marchessault (two goals and an assist) and William Karlsson (one goal and an assist). Ivan Barbashev and Mason Morelli extended Vegas' lead in the second period.

Adin Hill recorded 28 saves for the Knights. Nicolas Roy and Shea Theodore also played important roles, with the latter recording three assists.

Despite missing Mark Stone and Jack Eichel, Vegas ended its three-game losing streak.

"The leaders and the guys who’ve been in the league for a while now, we’ve all got to step up, Hopefully today was a turnaround for us." Barbashev said

Toronto's Tyler Bertuzzi and Ryan Reaves scored, but Leafs captain John Tavares acknowledged Vegas's elevated performance.

"Brought their game to a different level, We just made too many mistakes and just didn’t earn enough opportunities.” Tavares said

Karlsson's goal and Marchessault's 31st of the season widened the gap for Vegas. Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe was ejected in the third period.

"We’ve got momentum on our side, That’s a tough spot in the game." Keefe said

Despite the loss, Toronto scored 38 goals during their previous winning streak.