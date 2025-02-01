NHL insider believes Vancouver Canucks are unfinished tweaking their roster after J.T. Miller trade

NHL insider Frank Seravalli believes the Vancouver Canucks are not done making moves after trading away J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers.

The blockbuster trade sent Miller, defenseman Erik Brannstrom and prospect Jackson Dorrington to New York in exchange for young center Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a 2025 first-round draft pick.

Seravalli said on the "Canucks Conversation" podcast that he expects Vancouver to continue tweaking their roster before the trade deadline on March 8. With J.T. Miller's $8 million cap hit off the books, Vancouver now has increased financial flexibility to make additional moves.

"I think they fully intend to take the increased cap flexibility that they have now and package that with the draft pick that they have and find a way to improve to this team right here and now," Seravalli said.

He believes they will target a top-four puck-moving defenseman, bolster their center depth and possibly move forward Brock Boeser.

“Whatever it might be, I don't expect the Canucks roster that you see tonight after this trade is made to be the same one that you're gonna see on March 8th on the other side of the deadline," he added.

The Miller trade signals a shift into rebuild mode for the Vancouver Canucks after a disastrous season mired by his reported rift with Elias Pettersson.

For Miller, he returns to the Rangers where he spent parts of six seasons earlier in his career. The forward has nin goals and 26 assists in 40 games this year.

Vincent Trocheck played key role for New York Rangers in acquiring J.T. Miller from Vancouver Canucks

New York Rangers’ center Vincent Trocheck's friendship with J.T. Miller reportedly played a key role in the trade that brought Miller to New York from the Vancouver Canucks.

According to USA Today's Vince Z. Mercogliano, Trocheck was a major advocate for the Rangers to acquire his close friend Miller.

"It also sounds like Vincent Trocheck, who is very close with Miller, was a big advocate of this deal. I’ve said it before, but my gut tells me Trocheck will be the next player to wear the “C” for #NYR." Mercogliano said on X/Twitter.

With Jacob Trouba recently traded away, Trocheck has emerged as an unofficial leader in the Rangers locker room.

Miller is set to join the Rangers in time for their Saturday afternoon game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

