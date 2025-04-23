The Boston Bruins' eight-year playoff streak was snapped in 2024-25.

As a perennial Stanley Cup contender, expectations were no different heading into this season, with the core of Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, and Jeremy Swayman all intact.

The Bruins had an inconsistent start to the year, though they remained in the mix for a playoff spot, just three points out in the lead-up to the trade deadline. But general manager Don Sweeney had already seen enough. Sweeney shipped out several longtime core pieces, including captain Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, and Trent Frederic.

Boston crumbled in the aftermath of their fire sale, with the roster looking extremely thin under David Pastrnak and the top line. Fans and analysts were very critical of the general manager, and that continued to be the case when he spoke during his year-end media availability on Wednesday afternoon.

Reporter Jimmy Murphy took to X (formerly Twitter), sharing his thoughts on what he called an 'arrogance/denial approach' from Don Sweeney.

"The arrogance/denial approach from #NHLBruins Don Sweeney in this press conference is a main reason why the Bruins are where they are and likely will be a mid team for years to come," Murphy wrote.

It was reported last week that both Don Sweeney and President Cam Neely will remain in charge next season despite the major disappointment in 2024-25.

The Bruins put themselves in a good spot ahead of the draft lottery

While the Bruins' season was a disaster, their post-trade-deadline freefall certainly had a positive effect on draft positioning.

Boston's 5-11-2 record from March 7 onwards was the worst of any team in the Eastern Conference. It dropped them all the way down to 28th in the overall league standings, which could result in a top-five pick at the upcoming 2025 NHL draft.

The B's own the fifth-best odds heading into the draft lottery, given an 8.5% chance of hitting the jackpot and securing the first-overall pick. Boston has a clear need to improve down the middle of the ice, which has centerman James Hagens from Boston College feeling like a perfect fit. The 18-year-old has the potential to be the best player from this draft class.

Reports from TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston suggest that the draft lottery is expected to go down just under two weeks from now, on either May 5 or 6.

