NHL insider bluntly calls Predators' Luke Schenn & Tommy Novak deal to Penguins 'dumbest hockey trade in last 25 years'

Luke Schenn was traded ahead of the deadline. After several weeks of speculation, the defenseman was finally moved, but it wasn't exactly to a contender. Instead, he landed on the eighth-place Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ad

The Penguins also added winger Tommy Novak in the deal, giving them two players they believe can make an impact. The only problem is that it may be too late for that impact, especially in hockey insider Frank Seravalli's eyes.

On the DFO Rundown, the NHL analyst shared his blunt view on the trade .

"On the surface, this is arguably the dumbest hockey trade that's been executed in the last 25 years," the analyst said (13:45). "These 2 teams that are so far out of it shouldn't even be allowed to call each other (at deadline). I'm not even kidding."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Predators received a 2026 fourth-round pick and Michael Bunting from Pittsburgh.

Ad

The Penguins are seven points behind the Ottawa Senators for the final wild card in the East, but there is a crowd of teams between Pittsburgh and the playoffs, including the Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.

Insider believes Penguins may flip Luke Schenn

Luke Schenn was a target of a lot of teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ultimately, and in a bit of a shocking move, the Pittsburgh Penguins made the deal for him. Will they keep him? One insider isn't so sure.

Ad

Luke Schenn could be flipped (Imagn)

TSN's Chris Johnston said via Pittsburgh Hockey Now:

Ad

“Two sellers doing business doesn’t seem to make sense at the deadline, but in this case, I do think Pittsburgh will at least listen and gauge the market on Luke Schenn."

The defenseman market is pretty thin in Johnston's eyes, which means the Penguins could flip him and end up gaining Novak and a bunch of assets at the deadline. They might not be in contention, but that would be a move that sets them up a little better for the future.

General manager Kyle Dubas says he's bringing in Schenn to help them get back into contention, but Johnston thinks they'll at least listen to offers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama