NHL insider bluntly questions 37-year-old Brad Marchand's 6-year contract, compares it to Ilya Kovalchuk's 15-year, $100M deal

Florida Panthers’ forward Brad Marchand has been the subject of scrutiny as a result of his eyebrow-raising six-year contract this summer. One NHL insider has called the deal into question, comparing it to Ilya Kovalchuk’s famously controversial 15-year, $100 million contract signed in 2010.

David Alter of The Hockey News took to social media to criticize the deal, criticizing the deal’s length. Alter had this to say on X:

“I still can’t believe the NHL allowed this deal to go through. Yes, it’s within the rules. But the Ilya Kovalchuk 15 year $100 million deal was also within the rules until the NHL said enough was enough and didn’t allow it.”

It’s worth pointing out the New Jersey Devils signed Kovalchuk to the 15-year deal after the league nixed an earlier, 17-year contract. The league penalized the Devils with cap circumvention by fining them $3 million and a first-round pick. The league eventually pardoned the fine and allowed the Devils to retain the first-rounder.

To that point, Alter stated this in a video commentary on X:

“We all expected that he would get multiple years into those years where he may or may not play. But to 43 years of age? No one has played in the NHL into 43, as a forward, since Jaromir Jagr in 2017-2018.”

Alter went on to call out the NHL by stating:

“It is kind of sketchy. I’d be surprised, or may I shouldn’t be surprised, if the NHL allows it… this looks like pure cap circumvention… doesn’t look like anything is going to be done about it.”

It remains to be seen if the NHL will investigate the Florida Panthers for signing Brad Marchand this summer. Although precedent is on Marchand’s side in assuming he can play past 40.

Brad Marchand could join other 40-year-olds in NHL history books

Corey Perry signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings this summer - Source: Imagn

Nowadays, it isn’t a rarity to see NHLers hit the ice past 40. This season, several 40-plus players suited up for their respective teams.

The most noticeable of the bunch was Corey Perry. Perry played for the Edmonton Oilers this past season, playing a key role in the Oilers’ top six. It’s worth noting that Perry has signed a string of one-year deals since signing a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021.

Similarly, blue liner Brent Burns signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche this summer after concluding an eight-year contract this past season.

Both players have defied Father Time and look poised to be productive players well into their 40s. However, neither player has signed more than a one-year contract. As such, Brad Marchand’s six-year contract, at age 37, does raise some concerns.

But given how more and more NHLers are now playing at a high level into their late 30s and early 40s, Brad Marchand could go the way of Jaromir Jagr, who scored 16 goals and 46 points in 82 games in his last full season at age 42.

