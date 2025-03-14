The Buffalo Sabres are having a difficult season with a 25-33-6 record and 56 points. They are last in the Atlantic Division with 12 points below the seventh-placed Boston. Their defence has struggled, allowing 3.53 goals per game, ranking 30th in the league. Their power play has also been weak, converting only 16.8% of chances, placing 27th in the NHL.

Ad

NHL insider Lance Lysowski spoke about it on "The Sheet with Jeff Marek" podcast on Thursday, asking team owner, Terry Pegula, to take action now.

"One aspect of this I wouldn't discount is season ticket review," Lysowski said. "If a lot of their season ticket base doesn't come back, and it looks like they're going to lose a ton of money next year and Terry Pegula feels the pressure that he has to do something to not only win over people outside his building and convince the fan base that he wants, that he's trying to fix this."

Ad

Trending

Lysowski also mentioned concerns from players.

"You also have to consider the players. Look at all the RFAs. J.J Paterka isn't happy," Lysowski added. "Alex Tuck is going to be eligible to sign an extension July one. What if he tells you he doesn't want to stay because there's nothing. Nothing is going to change. They're just going to run it back with same general manager and coach. They have to show everybody involved that this is unacceptable."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 34 goals and 58 points, while Rasmus Dahlin has 40 assists. However, Buffalo’s inconsistency has hurt their chances.

Buffalo Sabres lost 7-3 to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday

The Buffalo Sabres lost 7-3 to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. Now they have lost seven out of their last eight games.

Ad

Tage Thompson scored first at 7:38 of the first period with a wrist shot. Sabres's Marco Kasper tied the game at 12:36.. Alex DeBrincat made it 2-1 at 15:40, and Patrick Kane scored a power-play goal at 19:07, but Josh Norris answered 18 seconds later, making it 3-2.

In the second period, Vladimir Tarasenko extended Detroit’s lead to 4-2, but Zach Benson made it 4-3 at 18:12 with a power-play goal.

Kane scored again at 1:36 in the third. Kasper made it 6-3 before Moritz Seider finished the scoring at 14:31 with a power-play goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama