NHL insider breaks down the cause of Noah Hanifin's trade to Vegas

On Wednesday, March 6, defenseman Noah Hanifin entered a three-way deal involving the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers. The unexpected trade sparked discussions among hockey enthusiasts and prompted NHL insider Elliotte Friedman to provide insights into the decision-making.

According to a post shared by NHL Watcher on X, Friedman appeared on 32TP to discuss the factors influencing Noah Hanifin's destination. The defenseman's partial no-trade clause played a pivotal role, with Friedman saying:

"If Hanifin had a total no-trade clause instead of a partial one, he ends up in Tampa, but because it was a partial one, I think that it worked out the way it did where Calgary had an out and they took the one to Vegas."

The partial no-trade clause gave the Flames some flexibility in determining the destination for Hanifin, ultimately leading to his move to Vegas.

Friedman's analysis continued in a subsequent tweet by NHL Watcher, where he delved into the motivations behind Calgary's decision:

"You have to think that Calgary liked the return they got, but deep down it wouldn't surprise me if a little bit of this was to, hey, we're not going to let everybody dictate to us, we are going to dictate some of this as well."

This statement suggests the Flames, while satisfied with the return in the trade, also wanted to assert their control in the negotiation process. It reflects a strategic approach by Calgary, indicating a desire to make decisions on its terms rather than solely reacting to trade proposals.

The intrigue deepened with Friedman's further revelation in the subsequent tweet:

"I heard Tampa was really disappointed they didn't get Hanifin, that was a guy they wanted and thought they would get."

Noah Hanifin and team secured a 5-3 win

Jonathan Marchessault propelled the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings with a hat trick, including the game-winning goal. Marchessault scored the go-ahead goal with 2:44 remaining and sealed the win with an empty-netter. Jack Eichel contributed three assists, while goalie Adin Hill made 23 saves. Newly joined Noah Hanifin contributed two assists.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said:

“As a coach, I liked the way we won. ... You know, you're checking a lot of boxes that we haven't checked in a while.”

Despite Detroit's efforts, highlighted by Michael Rasmussen's goal, they couldn't overcome Vegas' strong performance. The win ended Vegas' four-game losing streak and their five-game home losing streak, providing a much-needed morale boost for the team.