NHL insider breaks down how Mitch Marner could 'push' closer to $14M AAV in open market

By Mike Whitaker
Modified Apr 03, 2025 23:48 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

What does the future hold for Toronto Maple Leafs star forward and pending unrestricted free agent Mitch Marner?

He's playing in the final season of his current contract with a cap hit of $10.9 million, and he'll be looking for a considerable raise, especially given that he's on pace for a new career high in total points in 2024-25.

Analyst Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff hinted that Marner potentially commands as much as $14 million a season in his next deal.

"To the surprise of no one, Marner is the No. 1 pending unrestricted free agent available this summer. Our friends at AFP Analytics projected Marner to earn $100.6 million on an eight-year deal ($12.6 million AAV) in their midseason projections. AFP’s final end-of-season projections are expected to be released in mid-May.
"Coupling the difficulty in acquiring true difference makers with the rapidly rising salary cap, though, and it’s not difficult to envision a world where Marner earns closer to a $14 million AAV if he makes it to market."

Marner is on pace to reach 100 points for the first time in his career.

Mitch Marner reportedly refused to waive his no-trade clause for a move to the Hurricanes

The biggest move at the NHL Trade Deadline just over one month ago on March 7 was the acquisition of Mikko Rantanen by the Dallas Stars from the Carolina Hurricanes. They sent Logan Stankhoven and multiple draft choices to the Hurricanes in return.

But multiple reports indicated that the Maple Leafs were in on Rantanen and allegedly approached Mitch Marner about waiving his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade to the Hurricanes. However, the Leafs forward refused.

Later in the month following the Trade Deadline, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving described Marner as having had a "terrific year" and being a key part of their success as a team.

“As we all know, Mitch has had a terrific year and he’s a vital part of our team,” Treliving said. “He’s a big part of what we’re going to try to accomplish the next 14 games and moving on beyond that. That's really where all of our focus is."

Considering that the Leafs allegedly asked Mitch Marner to waive his no-trade clause in order to trade him, it could potentially have a role in his upcoming major decision this offseason.

