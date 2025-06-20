NHL insider bullish on Brad Marchand joining Maple Leafs to recoup 'underpaid' Bruins years

There’s a very good chance that Brad Marchand will join the Toronto Maple Leafs next season, according to NHL insider Nick Kypreos.

In an interview on "The Leafs Nation" published June 20, Kypreos expanded on the idea of Marchand coming to Toronto. Specifically, he pointed to financial motivation as the driving force behind the “Maple Leafs killer’s” desire to join the team.

Kypreos stated:

“Marchand, very good. Yeah. And he's the first one that kind of, if you read between the lines, he's the first one to say I was underpaid in Boston, and I'm going to go out there, and I'm going to make it up right now.”

The comments underscore how Brad Marchand accepted a team-friendly deal in Boston in hopes of winning a second Stanley Cup. That dream was fulfilled with the Florida Panthers, however.

Kypreos went on to add that the Maple Leafs are in an ideal position to meet Marchand’s financial demands, declaring:

“And there is no team on the planet right now that can satisfy the lost income he had probably on the last three or four years of his Boston Bruins deal, better than the Toronto Maple Leafs. So I don't know how he doesn't end up a Maple Leaf. Let me put it to you that way.”

The prevailing thought is that the Panthers will prioritize keeping Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett over Marchand this offseason. If so, the Leafs could bring their archenemy into the fold as the team looks to finally get over the proverbial postseason hump.

Marner’s departure could open the door for Brad Marchand in Toronto

Marchand skill and experience will be valuable in Toronto - Source: Imagn

A piece in Newsweek published June 20 suggested that Mitch Marner’s departure via free agency could open the door for Brad Marchand to join the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The article quoted Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated, who said:

"The Maple Leafs could see Mitch Marner make for the exit door in free agency, and Marchand may be a suitable replacement. He comes with a bevy of postseason experience and two Stanley Cup championships. That type of leadership and experience could be exactly what Toronto needs to get over the hump."

The comments suggest that Marchand could be the player to replace Marner. Marner played predominantly on the top line with team captain Auston Matthews and RFA Matthew Knies.

While Brad Marchand may not suit up on the top line for the Leafs, he could play a meaningful middle-six role, providing leadership, experience, and much-needed depth scoring.

