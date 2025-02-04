NHL insider Chris Johnston didn't mince words when discussing the Vancouver Canucks' failed bet on their young core of Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes.

On TSN's Overdrive, Johnston said that the Canucks' trade of J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers signals an admission that their plan had backfired. Vancouver hoped that Miller, Pettersson and Hughes would form the foundation of a Stanley Cup contender.

However, the team has sorely underperformed this season amid the rift between Miller and Pettersson, leading to tensions that prompted the Miller trade.

"I mean, the Canucks don't want to go into a rebuild. What they did is they made a bet on this core, and it's blown up in their faces. I mean, they thought the team with JT Miller, Pettersson, you know, Quinn Hughes at the center of it getting paid the frontline money,” Johnston said.

He noted that with Pettersson making $11.6 million against the cap on his long-term deal, his production of just 11 goals and 33 points this season is highly disappointing. Meanwhile, Hughes is a couple years away from a huge extension as a restricted free agent.

“I think clearly the best solution is hoping this changes, because this is not a good situation when you have a 60 point guy at Pettersson's age and stage of his career, you know, making 11.6 million on a cap. I mean, it's just not the right time to trade him and get value back," Johnston added.

The Vancouver Canucks have a 23-18-11 record and are two points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Analyst Michael Traikos on Vancouver Canucks without J.T. Miller and how it's Elias Pettersson's turn to step up

Two games after trading J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers, the Vancouver Canucks are feeling his absence, said analyst Michael Traikos.

Miller has four points with the Rangers, while Pettersson' has one point with the Canucks, who have lost both games since the trade.

“If Pettersson thought life with Miller was difficult, just wait until he realizes how bad it will get now that there's no longer a scapegoat for his struggles,” said Michael Traikos (per Thehockeynews.com).

Pettersson acknowledged the increased pressure:

"To be honest, I want that pressure. It's up to me to take it."

Michael Traikos also pointed out that two games aren't enough to determine a winner or loser in the Miller trade.

