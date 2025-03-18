Brock Boeser’s future with the Vancouver Canucks is uncertain as contract talks remain unresolved. The veteran forward will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Despite his loyalty to the team, that may not be enough to keep him in Vancouver.

The Canucks kept Boeser at the trade deadline, with general manager Patrik Allvin saying trade offers did not meet their expectations. However, contract talks have not gone smoothly. Vancouver has offered a five-year deal, while Boeser wants a seven- or eight-year contract.

“If I told you what I was offered for Brock Boeser, I think I would have to run out of here because you would not believe me,” Allvin told reporters on Friday.

On the Monday episode of Canucks Central, NHL insider Frank Seravalli believes Boeser might leave if the Canucks do not value his loyalty. He said Boeser could earn around $50 million in free agency. If Boeser feels undervalued, he may take a slightly lower offer elsewhere instead of staying.

"I don't have any doubts (that he may get 50 million in FA), and I'm not saying it's necessarily going to be exactly 50, whether its going to be 46, 45, 50, 48, he'll be just fine. The thought process I would have is - If that's the way the team that I've been incredibly loyal to is going to talk about me then I'd rather take 44 (million) from somewhere than 41, 42 (million) here," Seravalli said.

Brock Boeser’s decision will depend on how Vancouver handles negotiations. If the Canucks do not meet his expectations, he could sign with another team.

NHL insider Chris Johnston talked about Brock Boeser's next contract numbers

Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks are chasing a Western Conference playoff spot. They are currently holding the second wild card spot with 73 points and a record of 31-25-11. However, Boeser's contract talks with Vancouver are not progressing.

TSN’s Chris Johnston believes Boeser will likely get a raise despite his drop in production. If he keeps the same salary cap percentage, he could earn $7.65 million per year. Since he is a top goal-scorer in free agency, he might get $8.5 million or more.

"With the salary cap due to take a significant jump this summer, Boeser would jump from a $6.65 million average annual value to a $7.65 million AAV just by securing the same percentage of cap," Johnston said. "When you then account for the fact he’s now a UFA heading into a marketplace with very few other above-average goal-scorers, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him secure an $8.5 million AAV or higher on the open market."

Last season, Boeser scored 40 goals and 73 points. This season, he has 38 points in 60 games, a big decline. In his last five games, he has remained without a point with a rating of -6.

