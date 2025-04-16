NHL insider claims Canadiens' Ivan Demidov will aid them in bolstering squad in offseason

NHL insiders believe Ivan Demidov’s arrival could help the Montreal Canadiens attract more talent this offseason. Demidov signed his entry-level contract with Montreal on April 8. In his NHL debut on April 14, he scored a goal and added an assist. He played almost 17 minutes in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Speaking on TSN's "Insider Trading," Darren Dreger said Demidov’s immediate impact gives Montreal another strong selling point.

"I think that's fair because he's an added piece, and you can see that he provides an instant element of offense," Dreger said (2:50 onwards). "That was the injection that the Montreal Canadiens were hoping, but they didn't expect it would be this immediate in terms of his NHL debut."

Ivan Demidov showed strong speed and shooting skills during the game. He played on a line with Alex Newhook and Joel Armia for most of the night. Dreger said that the Canadiens will now hope to add top-six forwards through free agency or trade.

Dreger noted that players with trade protection may now consider Montreal because of Demidov. Having a young star helps strengthen the team’s pitch to potential additions.

"If you're looking at the bigger picture, which we are here, you can also look around the division and look around the top contenders in the league and recognize that the Montreal Canadiens are going to have to add some pieces," Dreger said. "They'd like to add some top six forwards either through free agency or through trade.

"If you're a player who has trade protection and Montreal isn't on the list, or you're a free agent looking at all your other options and you see a star quality player like Demidov, that just adds to the sales pitch."

Advanced stats showed Ivan Demidov’s quick skating, he reached a top speed of 20.61 mph during the game according to NHL EDGE. His average shot speed was nearly 79 mph, which is elite among forwards. So, Demidov's early impact could help change how free agents and trade targets view Montreal this summer.

Ivan Demidov can be the centerpiece of Canadiens' rebuild

Before joining Montreal, Ivan Demidov led SKA St. Petersburg in scoring in the KHL. At just 19, he joins other young Canadiens players like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky.

Defenseman Lane Hutson and goalie prospect Jacob Fowler also carry potential and the team hopes this core can help them return to playoff success soon.

Montreal is still trying to secure a playoff spot this season. Their shootout loss to Chicago delayed their chance to secure the spot. To qualify, they need one point against Carolina.

