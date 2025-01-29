NHL insider claims Canucks President Jim Rutherford will hold $47,100,000 superstar 'tight' as trade deadline closes in

The NHL trade deadline on Mar. 7 is getting closer, and Vancouver Canucks President Jim Rutherford's decision is awaited by fans. NHL insider Dave Feschuk discussed Rutherford’s thoughts on Quinn Hughes during Wednesday's "1st Up" episode.

Hughes' six-year, $47.1 million contract runs through the 2026-27 season. Feschuk said on the podcast that it is unlikely Rutherford will trade Hughes.

"Jimmy Rutherford's not trading Quinn Hughes for a bunch of prospects, right? He's gonna have to get something back," Feschuk said, "That's, I guess it depends on where we are. It's so hypothetical because we don't know where Jimmy Rutherford is going to be at. And my suspicion is Carlo does a 99.99999, keep going with the nines, percent chance that Jim Rutherford's not trading Quinn Hughes." [7:00]

This season, Hughes has been a top performer for the Canucks. He has 14 goals and 42 assists in 45 games. He thus ranks 7th in the NHL for assists and 14th in points with 56. Additionally, he has a rating of 14 and leads the Canucks in assists and points. Recently, he scored both goals in a 2–1 win against Washington.

Feschuk explained that Hughes is a player who can defend and contribute offensively, which is rare. Hughes has also served as the team captain, so it makes sense for Rutherford to keep him.

"You can't find guys like Quinn, you can't find that kind of game-steering defenseman, and then they can put up points, control a game, and be your captain," Feschuk said.

It just doesn't grow on trees. They're hard to develop. When they do come around, you hold on to them tight, and I don't think again. I think that was just even Rutherford acknowledging how good Quinn Hughes is, and that he doesn't want to do him wrong by sticking him on a team that’s gutted of its two best forwards."

Hughes was drafted 7th overall in 2018. He played 410 NHL games and earned 389 points. Recently, he became the 7th fastest NHL defenseman to record 100 multi-point games.

Vancouver Canucks President Rutherford's recent statement on Quinn Hughes

The Vancouver Canucks are facing some challenges, especially with the relationship between forwards J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. Conversing with The Globe and Mail on Tuesday, Rutherford said that trades might be needed to improve the team. He has even mentioned that a full rebuild could involve trading captain Quinn Hughes.

“If we were going to completely start over that means he goes,” Rutherford said, per NHL.com, “And we’d like to figure out a way that he’s here forever.”

For now, it looks like Rutherford will hold onto Hughes. It seems unlikely the Canucks will trade him before the deadline.

