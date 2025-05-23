NHL Insider claims Flyers, LA Kings, $2.45B franchise among 'ton of teams' eyeing Mitch Marner as future with Maple Leafs remains uncertain

After a disappointing playoff exit, Mitch Marner's tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs may be over. After nine seasons, Marner is hitting unrestricted free agency and is expected to have plenty of suitors. Given how the season ended, the Maple Leafs aren't guaranteed to be one of them.

Marner and the Maple Leafs fizzled out in a crucial home game to close the second round. They lost their final two games on home ice by a combined score of 12-2. Now, Marner may be headed elsewhere.

NHL insider David Pagnotta said on The Fourth Period (0:58) that Marner is going to test free agency. This doesn't mean he's definitely leaving, but he's at least going to see what's out there.

He continued:

"If he does hit the open market... there are going to be a ton of teams going after this guy. You're talking about Los Angeles, Chicago, Utah, Philadelphia, Calgary, San Jose, etc, etc.

"I mean, pretty much every team is going to at least inquire. And any team that feels they have a legitimate shot at getting him is going to really push to make that happen. So there's going to be a lot of interest in Marner when the time comes."

Pagnotta believes the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, and the $2.45 billion worth (Forbes) Chicago Blackhawks will be just a few of the suitors for Marner's services.

NHL insider thinks Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs divorce is for the best

For nine years, Mitch Marner has been an integral part of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He's been one-fourth of the "Core Four" with Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares.

Mitch Marner's future is up in the air (Imagn)

That might end soon. Tavares and Marner are both free agents, and one NHL insider thinks Marner and the Leafs would do well to part ways. The Athletic's Jonas Siegel said:

"A breakup is almost certainly what’s best for Marner. A chance for him to start fresh as a star in a quieter market than Toronto, away from the daily scrutiny, and without any of the baggage that comes with being a Leaf."

Marner reportedly turned down an eight-year extension during the season. It was unclear why, but it may have been because he wants to test the markets. Siegel thinks the Leafs should let him do so and sign with another team.

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

