NHL insider claims Maple Leafs or any Canadian franchise were "never a team" UFA Sam Bennett would choose

Sam Bennett is likely signing an extension with the Florida Panthers, per multiple reports. The 29-year-old was ecstatic during the Stanley Cup celebrations in Florida, declaring he wasn't leaving.

Bennett has been linked to several teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, ahead of his free agency next month. The Canadian team could add someone like Bennett to their lineup, as two of their top stars, Mitch Marner and John Tavares, are heading to free agency themselves.

But as per NHL reporter and podcaster Andy Strickland, the Panthers center never considered moving to the Leafs or any other Canadian team. He cited the added pressure of playing in a hockey-loving market like Toronto as one of the reasons.

"I don't think he had his eye on any Canadian teams, to be honest with you, that was never really something, from what I understand that he was looking to explore, get to the free agency and end up being in Canada. But I can tell you, Toronto was never a team that he was going to go to. I mean, listen, these guys have obviously played Toronto in the playoffs...

"Listen, Toronto is great if you're winning, I'm sure it's a great situation if you're a star player. I'm sure it's a great situation until it's not, when you can't get it done in the playoffs and you're taking a lot of heat and you're taking some criticism. That's not for everybody," Strickland said.

Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy this year with 15 goals, seven assists and 48 PIMs on his way to his second Stanley Cup with the team.

Pierre LeBrun projects Sam Bennett's contract with the Panthers

Speaking on TSN's "Insider Trading," Pierre LeBrun said the Panthers are likely to offer Bennett a lot less than what he would get in the open market from other teams.

"Bill Zito wants to keep him, Bennett wants to stay, but what is that number? And Bennett has an agent in Darren Ferris—who's also Mitch Marner's agent—that likes to bring his clients to July 1st if their clients are comfortable with that, to maximize their leverage," LeBrun said (00:25 onwards). "So no question in my mind, Bennett can make $10 million a year over seven years on the open market.

"He's not getting $10 million a year in South Florida. So what's the number that makes sense for Bennett? Is it $8 million? A bit less than $8 million? We know that Sam Reinhart signed for eight by eight a year ago at this time of year."

The Panthers also have Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad as free agents this summer. With a $19 million cap space left work is cut out for Bill Zito and his team if he wants to keep all three with them.

