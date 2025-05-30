NHL insider Pierre LeBrun said Brad Treliving now has more control over the Toronto Maple Leafs after Brendan Shanahan’s time with the Leafs as president ended on May 23 after 11 seasons. His contract, signed in 2019, was not renewed, and the Leafs have not named a replacement. Now, with Shanahan gone, Treliving is not tied to any past plans or people.

LeBrun explained that the general manager was close to Shanahan and needed time to process his departure. But after speaking with Keith Pelley, it became clear this is now Treliving’s team and the element of loyalty is missing.

"I also think he's now in a position to actually do something about it — not just because Marner may force the issue in terms of changing the DNA — but because Shanahan is gone," LeBrun said on TSN's "Overdrive". "On the one hand, Treliving was crushed when Brendan Shanahan was let go. They had forged a close relationship...

"But after meeting with Keith Pelley, the one thing that stands out now is this: this is Treliving’s team more than ever. He doesn’t have loyalty to the "Shanaplan" or anyone from the past. He can shape this team however he wants — and frankly, he’s going to have to," he added.

(from 0:18 mark onwards)

LeBrun said that this new situation with the Maple Leafs' front office could lead to big moves in the coming months. Treliving is expected to shape the roster based on his own vision. He is no longer required to follow the previous leadership’s ideas.

During Shanahan’s time, the Leafs built a core of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares. The team made the playoffs nine times but only won two series.

Brendan Shanahan wanted to win Stanley Cup for Maple Leafs fans

After the announcement of his departure from the Maple Leafs management team, Brendan Shanahan said his biggest regret was not winning the Stanley Cup. He also said the fans' passion always inspired him.

"While I am proud of the rebuild we embarked on starting in 2014," Shanahan said via NHL.com. "Ultimately, I came here to help win the Stanley Cup... and my biggest regret is that we could not finish the job.

"Toronto is where I was born and raised,... (being part of the Leafs is) the greatest honor of my life," he added.

Treliving, now in his second year as Maple Leafs GM, faces important decisions. Marner and Tavares could become free agents next summer. With Shanahan no longer involved, Treliving could make changes without looking back.

