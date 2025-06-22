NHL insider claims Maple Leafs' "less than $4 million" offer to John Tavares "won't get it done" with free agency looming: NHL rumors

Toronto Maple Leafs' reported offer to star center John Tavares is unlikely to be enough to keep him in Toronto beyond this season, as per NHL insider David Pagnotta.

With Tavares' current 7-year, $77 million contract set to expire on July 1, the Maple Leafs are in a race against time to re-sign the impending unrestricted free agent.

Pagnotta noted on Friday, it was uncertain where things stood in the contract talks, with the word being that negotiations were still ongoing. But on Saturday, he learned the two sides are far from agreeing on a deal.

“While we are still 10 days away from July 1, leaving plenty of time to iron out a new deal, it sounds like the Leafs have pitched a three-year deal worth less than $4 million per season. That won’t get it done. Let’s see how things progress" Pagnotta said on thefourthperiod.com.

Tavares is coming off a productive season, scoring 38 goals and recording 74 points in 75 regular season games. He also chipped in five goals and seven points in 13 playoff contests.

LeBrun pointed out that there is still time for the two sides to hammer out a new deal before July 1, but the gap in contract negotiations suggests Tavares may be set to test the open market for a more lucrative payday.

Pierre LeBrun on John Tavares' next contract not to match Matt Duchene’s $4.5M AAV

NHL analyst Pierre LeBrun shared his thoughts on whether John Tavares might agree to a contract extension with the Maple Leafs, similar to the one Matt Duchene just signed with the Dallas Stars—a four-year, $18 million deal with a $4.5 million average annual value.

However, LeBrun dismissed the idea that Tavares would accept a contract matching Duchene's on an episode of TSN's "FanDuel Overdrive."

“I’m sure Brad Treliving wishes that were true. I know for a fact that unless there are a lot of terms attached to it, there’s no way Tavares signs for 5 million a year." LeBrun said. 2:18:40 onwards

LeBrun noted the only way Tavares would take such a low cap hit is if the contract had significant term, which is unlikely at his age.

