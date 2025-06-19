NHL insider claims Panthers' no state income tax advantage will make it "difficult" for other teams to impress Sam Bennett with free agency offers 

The Florida Panthers' advantage of no state income tax could make it difficult for other teams to lure forward Sam Bennett in free agency this summer, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

Bennett’s four-year, $17.7 million contract is set to expire, making him an unrestricted free agent on July 1. After playing a key role in Florida’s back-to-back Stanley Cup wins, he’s in line for a significant raise.

Bennett capped off his stellar playoff run by winning the Conn Smythe Trophy, leading all players with 15 goals during the Panthers’ dominant postseason performance.

Seravalli said via Sportsnet that Florida's lack of a state income tax gives them a leg up on other teams when it comes to re-signing a player like Bennett:

"They've got the no state income tax advantage. I've pegged what a Sam Bennett deal might look like at something like eight times seven and a half million per year.

“Depending on the jurisdiction with tax, one team at seven times ten still nets Sam Bennett less in his pocket than eight times seven and a half. So you can see why it might be difficult for someone to pry Sam Bennett loose from South Florida," he added.

Seravalli further estimated that a potential deal for Sam Bennett could come in around eight years at $7.5 million per season. But because of tax differences across NHL markets, even a more lucrative offer — like seven years at $10 million elsewhere — might leave him with less actual money than he’d take home in Florida.

Frank Seravalli on Maple Leafs potentially landing Brad Marchand or Sam Bennett

According to Seravalli, longtime Toronto Maple Leafs tormentor Brad Marchand could be a free agent target for Toronto this offseason.

Seravalli believes Marchand is likely to test the open market and could command $8-8.5 million annually on a deal of around four years:

“I don't think Sam Bennett is one of those guys that would make it to Toronto. ...But Brad Marchand, a guy who has personally helped eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs five times in his career—he might be a guy that's for their speed."

On the other hand, Seravalli doesn't envision Sam Bennett as a realistic target for the Leafs.

