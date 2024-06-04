NHL insider Craig Button delivers a comprehensive strategy for Oilers to beat Panthers in Stanley Cup Finals

The Edmonton Oilers will win the Stanley Cup, NHL insider Craig Button explains. In a recent appearance on the Donnie and Dhali Show, Button outlined that while he initially picked the Florida Panthers to win the Cup, the Oilers will if they follow a solid strategy.

Button’s comprehensive strategy calls for the Oilers to focus on their style of play. He said:

"The Florida Panthers check as hard and as good as any team I’ve seen in the last number of years. And not only that, they’re relentless. It’s almost like they treat every single shift like it’s their last. And they control the neutral zone because of that, and how Edmonton handles that is going to be really significant. They’re going to have to match that intensity of which Florida plays with that forecheck."

Then, Button focused on head-to-head matchups:

"I’m looking at the Aleksander Barkov-Gustav Forsling matchup versus Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. When you’re Barkov out on the ice against McDavid and Draisaitl, I think you have to have Forsling out against the other guy. And you got 29 and 97, who have shown unequivocally that they can perform at the highest level in the playoffs against hard competition."

In short, Button highlighted how the Oilers must match the Panthers’ intensity and neutralize Florida’s relentless forecheck.

Also, McDavid and Draisaitl must be the difference-makers on the ice for Edmonton to have a real shot at winning the Stanley Cup this season. Button believes that they have already shown what they're capable of.

Therefore, it’s now a matter of the Oilers winning the matchups. Otherwise, Button asserts, the Panthers will lift the Cup.

Skinner is more than capable in the Oilers’ goal

Button remarked on the head-to-head matchup between goaltenders. The Florida Panthers have one of the best netminders in the game, whereas Edmonton also has a solid one.

"Bobrovsky is a top-notch goaltender. Skinner has shown that he’s more than capable," Button said.

Sergei Bobrovsky has been stellar throughout the postseason. While he hasn’t had to steal games for the Panthers, he’s kept them in games long enough to win.

On the flip side, Stuart Skinner has been a mixed bag for Edmonton. He had some ups and downs during the first two rounds. After a couple of tough games against the Vancouver Canucks, Skinner played well in games 6 and 7. He has a GAA average of 2.5 and SV% of 0.897 in the playoffs.

Then, Skinner played very well in the Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars. He provided solid goaltending, giving Edmonton a chance to win every game.

With Skinner being more than capable of holding the fort, Edmonton could be on its way to lifting the Cup in 2024.