NHL insider Pierre LeBrun waxed lyrical of John Tavares, who's in the final year of a seven-year, $77 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs but remains a key player.

In the 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, he had two goals and two assists. He has played well recently, with five goals in his last three games and nine points in his past four. So far, he has 32 goals and 33 assists in 64 games.

Tavares is more than just a goal scorer. He has recorded 80 hits this season. His shooting percentage is higher than usual, but he continues to make the most of his chances. His contributions have been important, especially when Auston Matthews was injured. He built good chemistry with William Nylander and Bobby McMann, providing secondary scoring.

Even after Matthews was named the captain in August, Tavares remained a strong leader. TSN Hockey Insider LeBrun pointed out that he handled the captaincy change with no controversy. Tavares continued to lead in his own way and kept the focus on the team’s success.

"The part that I don’t think gets enough credit — is how he handled the captaincy change. Austin Matthews becomes captain, and John Tavares —there’s absolutely zero controversy. He just goes about his business, continues to be a leader in his own way in that dressing room, and nothing takes away from what the Leafs are doing from that perspective," LeBrun said.

Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares was named the first star with 4-point performance against the Flyers

John Tavares helped the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers. He was the first star with two goals and two assists. It was his third two-goal night of this month, having scored against the NY Rangers and the Colorado Avalanche.

His first goal came at 10:37 of the first period. William Nylander passed to him in the slot, and Tavares scored glove side. His second came at 7:49 of the second period. Mitch Marner passed to him in the slot, and Tavares deked before shooting past Samuel Ersson’s blocker.

Tavares also assisted with two goals. He helped Bobby McMann score at 1:45 of the second period and also set up Nylander’s second goal at 11:55. Nylander had four points, while McMann had a goal and an assist.

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored six straight goals after the Flyers had taken an early lead. The Leafs moved into a tie for first place in their division with 89 points.

