NHL insider Darren Dreger floats $3.5 billion franchise as best fit for ex-Flyers HC John Tortorella's next landing spot

On March 28, the Philadelphia Flyers dismissed their head coach, John Tortorella, following an embarrassing 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, reportedly due to his controversial postgame comments.

Tortella said:

"I’m not really interested in learning how to coach in this type of season, where we’re at right now."

Now that Torts is a free man, many have wondered whether the veteran bench boss will get another gig in the NHL. TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger appeared on the Flames Nation Barn Burner show and linked one particular team as the only fit for the fiery coach.

"I mean for me, the New York Rangers are the only team that, right now, makes sense and the reason I feel like that is no disrespect to Peter Laviolette, it’s because I know James Dolan, the owner of the New York Rangers loves John Tortorella. And that owner has a ton of clout. So, you know, let’s see what happens, if they miss the playoffs in New York; all bets are off. I mean, maybe Chris Drury has some sort of vote of confidence that he’s coming back as general manager, but I can’t be sure of that, I don’t know that to be certain," Dreger said (3:20).

"What I do know is that again, you have a very hands-on, volatile owner, who is not gonna sit back, and go nah, ok, status quo that works, I’m comfortable with the way things are and he does like John Tortorella. So, that would be a scenario that does make some sense, and given the fact that the team is still largely a veteran-based team, it might make some sense from Torts’ perspective as well," Dreger added.

John Tortorella had one year remaining after this season on a four-year, $16,000,000 contract he signed with Philadelphia back in 2022. He will still be paid his $4 million average annual salary by the Flyers next season despite no longer coaching the team.

John Tortorella is very familiar with the New York Rangers

A reunion between John Tortorella and the New York Rangers does make sense.

The veteran coach spent five seasons with New York, from 2008 to 2013, posting a 171-118-1 in 319 regular-season games. He led the team to the postseason in four of those five years, highlighted by a run to the 2011-12 Eastern Conference finals.

It's well documented that Tortorella has no interest in coaching a rebuilding team looking to develop its young players. The New York Rangers are full of veteran star players eager to win right now. It could be the right fit and the right time for both Torts and the Rangers.

