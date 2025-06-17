NHL insider Darren Dreger offers key advice to Maple Leafs on John Tavares contract talks - "Look at what Brad Marchand is doing"

The Toronto Maple Leafs received advice from TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger as they weigh what to do with John Tavares. On the First Up podcast on Tuesday, Dreger said contract talks with Tavares are tricky. The veteran forward still produces at a high level but will likely take a pay cut.
Tavares scored 38 goals last season. Dreger said many expect him to take a big cut in his salary, and Tavares is open to that. Still, Dreger believes he is worth more than most people give him credit for.
"Everybody wants this guy to take a mammoth haircut, and there's no doubt he is going to—and he's okay with that at this point in his career," Dreger said. [11:58] "But ... the guy made $11 million flat. He's worth more than that."
Dreger compared Tavares to Brad Marchand, who may sign for over $8 million per season into his 40s.
"I mean, look at what Brad Marchand is doing with the Boston Bruins, right?" Dreger said. "Marchand is going to look for at least four years at eight and a half million - eight plus."
John Tavares has 493 points in 515 games with the Leafs and remains close to a point-per-game player. He’s 34 and will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Dreger believes the Leafs will follow a growing NHL trend — using longer-term deals to lower yearly salary hits, like they did with recent signings (Chris Tanev).
Dreger said the Leafs might need to offer Tavares a longer deal.
"And I expect that's what's going to happen with Tavares," Dreger said. "It's going to be a term ... that'll help bring the AAV down ... deferred money and all that."
John Tavares was optimistic about signing with the Maple Leafs
John Tavares wants to stay in Toronto. He’s from the area and has embraced raising his family there.
"Obviously, I’ve expressed my desire to stay and make it work," Tavares said, via NHL.com.
However, GM Brad Treliving previously said changes are coming, and every player’s future is being reviewed. Treliving acknowledged the team’s “DNA” must change after another playoff loss.
Tavares himself said he’s optimistic a deal can be worked out. He had positive talks with Treliving and new coach Craig Berube.
"Very optimistic that we can work something out where I’m back," Tavares said.
Now, it’s up to Maple Leafs management to decide if they agree - and at what price.
