NHL insider Darren Dreger offers key advice to Maple Leafs on John Tavares contract talks - "Look at what Brad Marchand is doing"

The Toronto Maple Leafs received advice from TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger as they weigh what to do with John Tavares. On the First Up podcast on Tuesday, Dreger said contract talks with Tavares are tricky. The veteran forward still produces at a high level but will likely take a pay cut.

Tavares scored 38 goals last season. Dreger said many expect him to take a big cut in his salary, and Tavares is open to that. Still, Dreger believes he is worth more than most people give him credit for.

"Everybody wants this guy to take a mammoth haircut, and there's no doubt he is going to—and he's okay with that at this point in his career," Dreger said. [11:58] "But ... the guy made $11 million flat. He's worth more than that."

Dreger compared Tavares to Brad Marchand, who may sign for over $8 million per season into his 40s.

"I mean, look at what Brad Marchand is doing with the Boston Bruins, right?" Dreger said. "Marchand is going to look for at least four years at eight and a half million - eight plus."

John Tavares has 493 points in 515 games with the Leafs and remains close to a point-per-game player. He’s 34 and will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Dreger believes the Leafs will follow a growing NHL trend — using longer-term deals to lower yearly salary hits, like they did with recent signings (Chris Tanev).

Dreger said the Leafs might need to offer Tavares a longer deal.

"And I expect that's what's going to happen with Tavares," Dreger said. "It's going to be a term ... that'll help bring the AAV down ... deferred money and all that."

John Tavares was optimistic about signing with the Maple Leafs

John Tavares wants to stay in Toronto. He’s from the area and has embraced raising his family there.

"Obviously, I’ve expressed my desire to stay and make it work," Tavares said, via NHL.com.

However, GM Brad Treliving previously said changes are coming, and every player’s future is being reviewed. Treliving acknowledged the team’s “DNA” must change after another playoff loss.

Tavares himself said he’s optimistic a deal can be worked out. He had positive talks with Treliving and new coach Craig Berube.

"Very optimistic that we can work something out where I’m back," Tavares said.

Now, it’s up to Maple Leafs management to decide if they agree - and at what price.

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

