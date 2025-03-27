NHL insider David Pagnotta claims Mitch Marner, $77,000,000 Leafs star could bag hefty contract amidst free-agent speculations

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner is on track to have the best season of his career, scoring at a pace that would see him reach over 100 total points for the first time. He also happens to be a pending unrestricted free agent, and is expected to command a major raise from his current salary of just under $11 million per year.

Marner isn't the only major pending unrestricted free agent for the Leafs right now. John Tavares, who signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with Toronto in 2018, can also hit the open market on July 1.

Due to his scoring tear this season that has him leading all potential top UFAs in goals scored, he could potentially gain more money if he were to accept a deal other than in Toronto, according to NHL Insider David Pagnotta.

"Probably he(John Tavares) probably could cash in a pretty nice contract, likely his last one, but based on his performance this season, you know, he's going to be, he's going to be looked at like Pavelski was a number of years ago, and we got a three year, $21 million deal in Dallas," Pagnotta said. "It's going to be similar here. The numbers have been similar as part of their discussion points, you know."

"So whether it's here or somewhere else, maybe he gets even more, you know, we'll, obviously, you know, we'll see what he wants to do refers to stay here and I don't want to get ahead of anything, but the way he's playing the way he's trending. Both him and Mitch are going to have plenty of options if they hit July."

Tavares, who is playing in his seventh season with the Maple Leafs, has scored 32 goals so far this season - it's the most since he tallied 36 in 2022-23 and the second most since he scored 47 in his first season in Toronto.

Both Mitch Marner and John Tavares can become unrestricted free agents on July 1

If the Maple Leafs were to lose one or both Tavares and Marner, they would have to act quickly to replace the offense that would be lost with their departure(s). Among the top free-agent forwards expected to be available this offseason are Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, Brock Boeser and Nikolaj Ehlers.

It would also bring an end to the era of the "Core Four" in Toronto of Marner and Tavares along with William Nylander and current captain Auston Matthews. The Leafs recently extended the latter pair of players to lengthy new contracts.

