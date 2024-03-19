NHL insider delivers league's verdict on possible changes to 3-on-3 overtime rules

Recently, the NHL General Manager's meetings on March 18 delved into a crucial topic: the 3-on-3 overtime format. Insider Chris Johnston tweeted that the NHL decided against making any alterations to the 3-on-3 overtime format following discussions at the GMs meeting.

While there was talk about extending it to seven minutes, akin to the ECHL, this idea didn't gain traction among decision-makers.

"The NHL won't be making any changes to 3-on-3 overtime coming out of this GMs meeting. There was discussion about potentially extending it to seven minutes like the ECHL does, but that idea didn't find any traction," Johnston tweeted.

The main point of the meeting is to find the right balance between making the game exciting and encouraging smart, strategic play.

Each year, general managers receive reports on statistical trends, and this year's highlight was the increasing success rate of extra-time games ending in overtime, reaching a projected record of 70 percent this season.

Concerns related to 3-on-3 OT discussed in NHL GMs meeting

Despite concerns raised by some GMs regarding 3-on-3 OT, such as excessive regrouping leading to less attacking play, a consensus emerged during discussions. A small group of GMs debated the issue at a breakout session.

Lou Lamoriello, general manager of the New York Islanders, voiced support for maintaining the format.

"I think it's working. I don't think there's any need to make changes. I think if the regroups were causing it to go into a shootout, then you'd have to," he said.

From 5-on-5 sudden-death OT to the introduction of the shootout and eventually the adoption of 3-on-3 OT in 2015-16, it aimed to strike a balance between excitement and fairness.

NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell highlighted players' organic adoption of regrouping strategies in 3-on-3 OT. While coaches didn't mandate it, players sought ways to maximize their offensive opportunities while minimizing risks.

"I can tell you for sure no coaches said, 'Regroup,'" said Colin Campbell, NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations. "The players did it on their own. 'We don't like this. We're regrouping.'"

The ongoing debate isn't just about tweaking rules but also about preserving the essence of overtime: delivering thrilling, action-packed moments while ensuring fairness and competitiveness.