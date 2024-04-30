In a recent exposé by ESPN's Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski, the internal turmoil plaguing the Arizona Coyotes organization has been thrust into the spotlight once again. The investigation has resulted in many unexpected financial misconducts that have undermined the team's reputation, in particular the case of mismanaged hotel reservations and payments to local firms.

According to Kaplan and Wyshynski, Arizona's frugal approach to lodging extended to disregarding the collective bargaining agreement when it came to selecting accommodations. The team allegedly opted for "lesser hotels" in an effort to cut costs.

But the most damning revelations revolve around the Coyotes' questionable payment practices. Sources disclosed to ESPN that the team was frequently tardy in settling hotel bills, and in some cases, they purportedly altered the total amount owed before payment. In addition, local businesses also reported having problems with full payment, some of them accepting less than what was owed.

"Multiple sources told ESPN that the Coyotes were either late paying their hotel bills or sometimes just crossed out the total and paid a different amount," the report said.

Former majority owner Alex Meruelo Sr. denied any knowledge of such issues, asserting his belief that longstanding business practices speak for themselves.

"Having been in business for 40 years, you wouldn't be around if you didn't pay your bills. That's all I want to say about that," Meruelo said.

In December 2021, the team was forced to repay $1.3 million in overdue taxes to the city of Glendale under the threat of eviction from their arena. Earlier that season, The Athletic's Katie Strang had already revealed other financial problems linked to the organization, such as the late payment of player bonuses and disputes with contractors.

Despite these challenges, Arizona's relocation to Salt Lake City doesn't necessarily signal the end of hockey in Arizona. As part of the sale to new owner Ryan Smith, Meruelo has been given a five-year window to construct a new arena that could potentially revive the franchise.

NHL Relocates Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City: Analysis and Concerns

The recent episode of "The Silky Mitten State" analyzed the NHL's relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City.

The move stemmed from Alex Meruelo's inadequate ownership, leaving the team without a viable arena.

While the departure reflects a short-term necessity, it also highlights a broader disappointment in Arizona's hockey viability. Salt Lake City, led by Ryan Smith, shows promise with strong ticket deposits, but its smaller market size raises concerns about long-term sustainability, especially alongside an NBA team.

With 200,000 residents in Salt Lake City and 1.25 million in the metro area, it's notably smaller than other dual NBA-NHL markets. While initial enthusiasm is high, questions linger about continued support, especially given the Coyotes' rebuilding trajectory.