Brock Boeser will stay with the Vancouver Canucks for the rest of the 2024-25 season as the team did not receive a strong enough trade offer before the deadline.

Speaking on TSN’s "OverDrive" on Wednesday, NHL insider Darren Dreger explained why a deal did not happen.

"The problem with all that is — and I get it, I do understand it — they had flies swarming around Brock Boeser, but nothing that was even tangible," Dreger said. "Zero first-round picks on the table. I heard that they had somebody nibbling at a second-round pick, and then that team bailed. So, they couldn’t get for Brock Boeser, what Washington had to give up for Anthony Mantha. I mean, that’s questionable, for sure."

(from 21:24 mark onwards)

Boeser is in the final season of his three-year, $19.95 million contract. He will become an unrestricted free agent in July. There was speculation that Vancouver would trade him if they could not agree on an extension.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said the offers they received were just not good enough.

“If I told you what I was offered for Brock Boeser, I think I would have to run out of here,” Allvin said Friday via Sportsnet.com, "because you would not believe me.”

Boeser is playing his ninth season with Vancouver. He scored his career-high 40 goals and 73 points last season, and so far this season, he has 18 goals and 38 points. Last year, he led the Canucks with 12 playoff points.

The Canucks have reportedly continued extension talks with Boeser, but no deal is in place as of yet.

Brock Boeser talks about uncertain future with Vancouver Canucks

Brock Boeser has made it clear he wants to stay in Vancouver. However, he has also expressed frustration with negotiations. In a discussion with Sportsnet's Ian MacIntyre in February, he expressed his perspective on his contract situation.

"I mean, I understand it's a business," Boeser said via Sportsnet.ca. "I feel like I'm a pretty loyal guy, and I feel like that should speak for itself. But it's a business, and that's just how things operate.

"We all know the three options that could happen (before the deadline): Trade, re-sign or neither. If nothing happens and July 1 comes around, I still think I'm in a good spot (as a UFA). But I've talked to you and definitely been open about, you know, how much I love it in Vancouver. So, yeah, it's actually frustrating that nothing's got done," he added.

The Vancouver Canucks currently sit outside the playoff picture. If Boeser does not end up signing an extension, he will look to test free agency on July 1.

